Compass Therapeutics, Inc. $CMPX Shares Sold by Rock Springs Capital Management LP

Rock Springs Capital Management LP lowered its stake in Compass Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPX - Free Report) by 15.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,305,308 shares of the company's stock after selling 621,894 shares during the period. Rock Springs Capital Management LP owned 1.84% of Compass Therapeutics worth $17,485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in Compass Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $4,104,000. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in Compass Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $1,536,000. Seven Fleet Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Compass Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,054,000. NEXTBio Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Compass Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,982,000. Finally, Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP increased its holdings in shares of Compass Therapeutics by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP now owns 3,466,525 shares of the company's stock valued at $18,615,000 after purchasing an additional 875,000 shares during the period. 68.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CMPX shares. Citizens Jmp restated a "market outperform" rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Compass Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $6.00 target price on Compass Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Compass Therapeutics from $13.00 to $7.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Compass Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Raymond James Financial cut shares of Compass Therapeutics from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $12.25.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CMPX

Compass Therapeutics Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of CMPX opened at $2.08 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $374.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.07 and a beta of 0.90. Compass Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.61 and a 52 week high of $6.88. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $2.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.08.

Compass Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMPX - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.10). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Compass Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Compass Therapeutics Company Profile

Compass Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical‐stage biotechnology company dedicated to the discovery and development of novel immuno‐oncology therapies. Headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, the company focuses on engineering monoclonal antibody candidates designed to enhance T cell–mediated anti‐tumor responses. Compass leverages proprietary antibody platforms to identify and optimize biologics that modulate immune checkpoint pathways and the tumor microenvironment.

The company's lead programs include CTX-471, a bispecific antibody targeting both PD-1 and PD-L1 checkpoints, and DSP107, a CD47‐SIRPα pathway modulator aimed at disrupting “don't eat me” signals on cancer cells.

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