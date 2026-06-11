Compass Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. $KMI

Compass Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI - Free Report) by 63.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 103,000 shares of the pipeline company's stock after acquiring an additional 40,075 shares during the period. Compass Wealth Management LLC's holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $2,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Board of the Pension Protection Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Dorato Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Basepoint Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Strategic Advocates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. 62.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Kinder Morgan Stock Performance

NYSE:KMI opened at $31.87 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.91 billion, a PE ratio of 21.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.52. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.60 and a fifty-two week high of $34.81.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.55 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. Kinder Morgan has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.360-1.360 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 4th were given a $0.2975 dividend. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.7%. This is a positive change from Kinder Morgan's previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 4th. Kinder Morgan's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.87%.

Insider Transactions at Kinder Morgan

In other news, VP Michael P. Garthwaite sold 1,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.65, for a total value of $52,157.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 43,293 shares in the company, valued at $1,456,809.45. This represents a 3.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 6,166 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.83, for a total transaction of $196,263.78. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 170,374 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,423,004.42. This trade represents a 3.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 23,148 shares of company stock valued at $752,089 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.72% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on KMI shares. Zacks Research raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $34.20.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan NYSE: KMI is a large energy infrastructure company that owns and operates an extensive network of pipelines and terminals across North America. Its core activities center on the transportation, storage and handling of energy products, including natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, refined petroleum products and carbon dioxide. The company's assets include long-haul and gathering pipelines, storage facilities, and multi-modal terminals that serve producers, refiners, utilities and industrial customers.

Kinder Morgan's operations deliver midstream services such as pipeline transportation, terminaling, storage and related logistics and maintenance.

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