Compass Wealth Management LLC Has $3.05 Million Stake in EOG Resources, Inc. $EOG

Compass Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG - Free Report) by 33.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,009 shares of the energy exploration company's stock after purchasing an additional 7,306 shares during the quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC's holdings in EOG Resources were worth $3,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bollard Group LLC raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 0.8% in the third quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 11,747 shares of the energy exploration company's stock valued at $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 4.5% in the third quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 2,267 shares of the energy exploration company's stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 0.5% in the third quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,235 shares of the energy exploration company's stock valued at $2,381,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 18.5% in the third quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 640 shares of the energy exploration company's stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ethos Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 4,180 shares of the energy exploration company's stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EOG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank upped their price target on EOG Resources from $123.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on EOG Resources from $167.00 to $155.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Roth Mkm reiterated a "neutral" rating and issued a $136.00 price target on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on EOG Resources from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on EOG Resources from $135.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and sixteen have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $156.32.

Read Our Latest Analysis on EOG

Insider Buying and Selling at EOG Resources

In related news, CFO Ann D. Janssen sold 4,161 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.04, for a total value of $582,706.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 100,246 shares in the company, valued at $14,038,449.84. This trade represents a 3.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 5,698 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.32, for a total value of $856,523.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 88,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,234,924.40. This represents a 6.08% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EOG Resources Price Performance

Shares of EOG stock opened at $140.54 on Thursday. The stock's fifty day moving average is $137.28 and its 200-day moving average is $123.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.85 billion, a PE ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 0.25. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.59 and a 52 week high of $151.87.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $3.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.23 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.18 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 23.01%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.87 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 16.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 17th. EOG Resources's dividend payout ratio is presently 40.16%.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc NYSE: EOG is an independent exploration and production company headquartered in Houston, Texas. Tracing its corporate origins to Enron Oil & Gas Company in the late 1990s, the company established itself as a stand‑alone E&P operator and has grown into one of the largest U.S. upstream producers. EOG focuses on the exploration, development and production of crude oil, condensate, natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

As an upstream-focused company, EOG's core activities include geologic and geophysical exploration, drilling and completion of wells, reservoir development, and the marketing of hydrocarbon production.

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