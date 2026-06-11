Compass Wealth Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Pinterest, Inc. $PINS

Compass Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS - Free Report) by 49.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 63,290 shares of the company's stock after selling 62,000 shares during the period. Compass Wealth Management LLC's holdings in Pinterest were worth $1,639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PINS. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pinterest in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC raised its stake in Pinterest by 727.3% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,365 shares of the company's stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp bought a new position in Pinterest in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Pinterest by 2,409.1% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,380 shares of the company's stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Torren Management LLC bought a new position in Pinterest in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 88.81% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Pinterest

In other Pinterest news, insider Wanjiku Juanita Walcott sold 27,337 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.46, for a total value of $559,315.02. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 724,673 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $14,826,809.58. This represents a 3.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Benjamin Silbermann sold 46,875 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.78, for a total transaction of $1,020,937.50. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 124,237 shares of company stock valued at $2,604,190. 8.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Pinterest Price Performance

NYSE PINS opened at $21.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 4.23 and a quick ratio of 4.23. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $19.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.67. Pinterest, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.84 and a 1 year high of $39.93. The company has a market cap of $12.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.38, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.92.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. Pinterest had a return on equity of 8.26% and a net margin of 7.64%.The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $965.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on PINS. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $30.00 to $16.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Pinterest and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a "neutral" rating and issued a $19.00 price objective (down from $39.00) on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eighteen have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Pinterest presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $27.40.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PINS

Pinterest News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Pinterest this week:

Positive Sentiment: Pinterest announced an expanded partnership with Amazon that brings Amazon Storefronts into the Pinterest app, giving creators a new way to showcase products and earn affiliate revenue. This could improve engagement and help Pinterest monetize its user base more effectively. TechCrunch article

Pinterest announced an expanded partnership with Amazon that brings Amazon Storefronts into the Pinterest app, giving creators a new way to showcase products and earn affiliate revenue. This could improve engagement and help Pinterest monetize its user base more effectively. Positive Sentiment: Other reports highlighted the same Amazon storefront integration as a creator-focused initiative, reinforcing the view that Pinterest is strengthening its commerce and affiliate ecosystem. CNET article

Other reports highlighted the same Amazon storefront integration as a creator-focused initiative, reinforcing the view that Pinterest is strengthening its commerce and affiliate ecosystem. Positive Sentiment: Recent commentary has also pointed to accelerating monetization, solid user growth, and attractive valuation metrics, which may be helping investors view Pinterest as a rebound candidate. Seeking Alpha article

Recent commentary has also pointed to accelerating monetization, solid user growth, and attractive valuation metrics, which may be helping investors view Pinterest as a rebound candidate. Neutral Sentiment: Pinterest has been drawing elevated attention from market watchers and Zacks users, which may be contributing to trading volume but does not by itself change the business outlook. Zacks article

Pinterest has been drawing elevated attention from market watchers and Zacks users, which may be contributing to trading volume but does not by itself change the business outlook. Negative Sentiment: Director Benjamin Silbermann sold 46,875 shares in a pre-arranged 10b5-1 plan, a move that can weigh on sentiment even though the sale was scheduled in advance and disclosed to regulators. Insider trade reference

Pinterest Company Profile

Pinterest, Inc operates a visual discovery platform that helps users find inspiration and ideas for projects ranging from home design and fashion to cooking and travel. Users create and curate "Pins" — images or videos linked to content — organized on thematic boards. The service is available through its website and mobile applications and emphasizes personalized recommendations and visual search to surface relevant content based on user interests.

The company's primary revenue model is advertising, offering promoted content formats that integrate into user feeds and search results.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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