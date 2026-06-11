Compass Wealth Management LLC Sells 9,140 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. $TEL

Compass Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL - Free Report) by 24.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,589 shares of the electronics maker's stock after selling 9,140 shares during the quarter. TE Connectivity comprises approximately 1.6% of Compass Wealth Management LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Compass Wealth Management LLC's holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $6,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Caitlin John LLC bought a new position in TE Connectivity during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new position in TE Connectivity during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in TE Connectivity by 189.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 194 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC bought a new position in TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 91.43% of the company's stock.

Get TE Connectivity alerts: Sign Up

Insider Transactions at TE Connectivity

In related news, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 9,400 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $2,021,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 25,976 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,584,840. This trade represents a 26.57% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 28,200 shares of company stock valued at $6,140,644. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

TE Connectivity Stock Performance

NYSE TEL opened at $202.30 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $214.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $220.78. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 12-month low of $162.17 and a 12-month high of $252.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $59.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.66, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.16.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The electronics maker reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.03. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 23.56%. The business had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.10 EPS. TE Connectivity's revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. TE Connectivity has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.830-2.830 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 11.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 11th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the electronics maker to reacquire up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company's management believes its stock is undervalued.

TE Connectivity Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 21st will be given a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 21st. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. TE Connectivity's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.87%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on TEL. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $302.00 to $297.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $214.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $272.00 to $261.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TE Connectivity has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $256.57.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity NYSE: TEL is a global industrial technology company that designs and manufactures connectivity and sensor solutions used to enable the flow of power and data in a wide range of applications. Its product portfolio includes electrical connectors, cable and wire harness assemblies, sensors, relays and switches, fiber-optic and coaxial interconnects, and other passive and active components that provide mechanical and electrical connections in complex systems.

The company's products and engineered solutions serve diverse end markets such as automotive and transportation, industrial equipment, data communications and networks, aerospace and defense, medical devices, and energy.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider TE Connectivity, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and TE Connectivity wasn't on the list.

While TE Connectivity currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here