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Compound Planning Inc. Acquires Shares of 87,473 Via Transportation Inc. $VIA

Written by MarketBeat
July 26, 2026
Via Transportation logo with Services background
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Key Points

  • Compound Planning Inc. opened a new position in Via Transportation, buying 87,473 shares valued at about $1.31 million in the first quarter.
  • Several other institutional investors also added to or initiated stakes, and institutional ownership now stands at 74.4% of Via shares.
  • Via is facing ongoing class-action lawsuit alerts tied to alleged IPO disclosure issues, creating legal and reputational overhang even as analysts keep a generally Moderate Buy view on the stock.
  • Five stocks we like better than Via Transportation.

Compound Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Via Transportation Inc. (NYSE:VIA - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 87,473 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,312,000. Compound Planning Inc. owned 0.11% of Via Transportation as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VIA. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Via Transportation by 78.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 18,020 shares of the company's stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 7,904 shares during the period. Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Via Transportation in the 1st quarter worth about $249,000. Lavaca Capital LLC purchased a new position in Via Transportation during the first quarter worth approximately $624,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in Via Transportation in the first quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Via Transportation by 89.0% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,632 shares of the company's stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares during the period. 74.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Via Transportation News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Via Transportation this week:

  • Neutral Sentiment: Multiple plaintiff firms, including Robbins Geller, Rosen, Faruqi & Faruqi, and others, are urging investors who bought Via shares in the IPO to seek lead-plaintiff status before the August 10, 2026 deadline. These notices increase legal overhang but do not, by themselves, change the merits of the case. Article Title
  • Neutral Sentiment: The lawsuit campaign appears to center on alleged misstatements in Via’s IPO materials, including claims about growth challenges and customer metrics, with firms saying investors may be eligible to recover losses. This keeps the focus on potential disclosure issues rather than operating momentum. Article Title
  • Negative Sentiment: The repeated class-action alerts signal continuing legal risk, possible litigation costs, and reputational damage for Via Transportation, which can weigh on the stock until there is more clarity on the case. Article Title

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on VIA shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Via Transportation in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Via Transportation from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Via Transportation from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Via Transportation in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Via Transportation in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $37.10.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Via Transportation

Via Transportation Stock Performance

Shares of VIA stock opened at $17.66 on Friday. The stock's fifty day moving average is $16.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion and a P/E ratio of -18.99. Via Transportation Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.95 and a fifty-two week high of $56.31.

Insider Activity

In other Via Transportation news, CEO Daniel Ramot acquired 3,571 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.00 per share, with a total value of $49,994.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 2,420,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,893,398. The trade was a 0.15% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Nechemia Jacob Peres acquired 25,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.70 per share, with a total value of $367,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 30,434 shares in the company, valued at $447,379.80. The trade was a 460.07% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 31,904 shares of company stock valued at $467,289. 39.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Via Transportation

(Free Report)

Via transforms antiquated and siloed public transportation systems into smart, data-driven, and efficient digital networks. We are addressing a striking gap in the $545 billion global public transportation market. While billions of people across the globe rely on public transportation, this critical form of mobility has yet to meaningfully benefit from recent advances in technology. Buses still follow fixed routes and schedules planned years, if not decades ago, regardless of actual demand for their service.

Featured Articles

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Via Transportation (NYSE:VIA)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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