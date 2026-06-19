Compound Planning Inc. Buys 1,468 Shares of ASML Holding N.V. $ASML

Compound Planning Inc. increased its stake in shares of ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML - Free Report) by 44.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,736 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after buying an additional 1,468 shares during the period. Compound Planning Inc.'s holdings in ASML were worth $5,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of ASML by 4.1% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 990,816 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $959,180,000 after acquiring an additional 38,660 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in ASML by 424.3% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 14,388 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $15,393,000 after acquiring an additional 11,644 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its holdings in ASML by 314.0% during the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 24,626 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $23,841,000 after acquiring an additional 18,677 shares during the period. Bingham Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in ASML during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,444,000. Finally, RWA Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in ASML by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 37,575 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $36,376,000 after purchasing an additional 5,543 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.07% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ASML has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morningstar downgraded shares of ASML to a "sell" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of ASML from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $1,750.00 price objective on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Freedom Capital raised ASML from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ASML presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,589.62.

View Our Latest Report on ASML

ASML Trading Up 3.3%

Shares of ASML opened at $1,929.68 on Friday. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $1,584.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,395.60. The company has a market capitalization of $758.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.78. ASML Holding N.V. has a 1-year low of $683.48 and a 1-year high of $1,942.87.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 30th. The semiconductor company reported $8.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ASML had a net margin of 27.65% and a return on equity of 48.69%. The business had revenue of $10.15 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that ASML Holding N.V. will post 36.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding N.V. NASDAQ: ASML is a Dutch company that develops, manufactures and services advanced photolithography systems used to produce semiconductor chips. Headquartered in Veldhoven, Netherlands, ASML supplies capital equipment and associated software and services that enable semiconductor manufacturers to pattern the intricate circuits on silicon wafers. The company is widely recognized for its leadership in extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography as well as its deep ultraviolet (DUV) platforms used across multiple process nodes.

ASML's product portfolio includes EUV and DUV lithography machines, light sources, imaging optics and control software, together with spare parts, upgrades and field services.

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