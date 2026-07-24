Compound Planning Inc. Buys 7,818 Shares of Amgen Inc. $AMGN

Compound Planning Inc. grew its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN - Free Report) by 83.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,195 shares of the medical research company's stock after acquiring an additional 7,818 shares during the period. Compound Planning Inc.'s holdings in Amgen were worth $6,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMGN. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,164,162,000. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Amgen by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 23,097,711 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $7,560,249,000 after buying an additional 4,302,237 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,591,403 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $10,012,872,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287,310 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Amgen by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,303,294 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $4,665,822,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 3,396,945 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $1,111,854,000 after buying an additional 988,856 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.50% of the company's stock.

Amgen Stock Up 1.5%

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN opened at $371.50 on Friday. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $269.77 and a 52-week high of $391.29. The stock has a market cap of $200.50 billion, a PE ratio of 25.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $350.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $351.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $5.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.77 by $0.38. Amgen had a return on equity of 137.41% and a net margin of 20.96%.The firm had revenue of $8.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.90 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Amgen has set its FY 2026 guidance at 21.700-23.100 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 22.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 1,237 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.73, for a total transaction of $400,454.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 7,009 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,269,023.57. The trade was a 15.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.85% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on AMGN shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a report on Monday, July 6th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Amgen from $295.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Piper Sandler reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Friday, June 12th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Amgen from $327.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Amgen from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, June 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $356.62.

Read Our Latest Analysis on AMGN

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc NASDAQ: AMGN is a global biotechnology company founded in 1980 and headquartered in Thousand Oaks, California. The company focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing and delivering human therapeutics that address serious illnesses. Amgen's work centers on biologic medicines derived from cellular and molecular biology, with an emphasis on translating advances in human genetics and protein science into therapies for patients.

Amgen's commercial portfolio has historically included biologics used in oncology, supportive care, nephrology, bone health and cardiovascular disease.

See Also

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