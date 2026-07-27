Compound Planning Inc. Has $17.62 Million Holdings in ExxonMobil Corporation $XOM

Compound Planning Inc. increased its holdings in ExxonMobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM - Free Report) by 41.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,842 shares of the oil and gas company's stock after purchasing an additional 30,311 shares during the quarter. Compound Planning Inc.'s holdings in ExxonMobil were worth $17,618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of XOM. Berbice Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ExxonMobil in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ExxonMobil in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of ExxonMobil by 456.1% in the fourth quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 228 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Key Capital Management INC bought a new position in shares of ExxonMobil during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Nvest Wealth Strategies Inc. bought a new position in shares of ExxonMobil during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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ExxonMobil Price Performance

XOM stock opened at $156.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company's 50-day moving average is $145.91 and its 200-day moving average is $147.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $650.28 billion, a PE ratio of 26.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.17. ExxonMobil Corporation has a 1 year low of $105.53 and a 1 year high of $176.41.

ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $83.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.13 billion. ExxonMobil had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 7.57%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.76 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that ExxonMobil Corporation will post 11.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ExxonMobil Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. ExxonMobil's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.48%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

XOM has been the topic of several analyst reports. DZ Bank upgraded ExxonMobil to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of ExxonMobil from $171.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of ExxonMobil in a research note on Thursday. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $158.00 price objective on the stock. BNP Paribas Exane set a $165.00 price objective on shares of ExxonMobil and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of ExxonMobil from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $154.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ExxonMobil presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $163.25.

Check Out Our Latest Report on XOM

ExxonMobil News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting ExxonMobil this week:

About ExxonMobil

ExxonMobil Corporation NYSE: XOM is an integrated oil and gas company engaged in the exploration, production, refining, distribution and marketing of petroleum products and the manufacture and sale of petrochemicals. Its operations span the full energy value chain, including upstream exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas; midstream transportation and storage; and downstream refining, product distribution and retail. The company also produces a broad range of chemical products for industrial and consumer applications.

ExxonMobil markets fuels and lubricants under well-known brands such as Exxon, Mobil and Esso, and its Mobil 1 motor oil is a prominent consumer product.

See Also

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