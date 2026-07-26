Compound Planning Inc. Has $1.86 Million Position in Sandisk Corporation $SNDK

Compound Planning Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sandisk Corporation (NASDAQ:SNDK - Free Report) by 53.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,922 shares of the data storage provider's stock after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the quarter. Compound Planning Inc.'s holdings in Sandisk were worth $1,856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. acquired a new position in Sandisk in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in Sandisk in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Greenline Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Sandisk during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Chung Wu Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Sandisk during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Westfuller Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Sandisk by 51.8% during the fourth quarter. Westfuller Advisors LLC now owns 126 shares of the data storage provider's stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period.

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Insider Transactions at Sandisk

In related news, EVP Alper Ilkbahar sold 2,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,756.58, for a total value of $3,513,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 52,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,531,364.66. This represents a 3.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bernard Shek sold 600 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,088.00, for a total value of $1,252,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 31,515 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $65,803,320. This trade represents a 1.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,225 shares of company stock valued at $10,166,297. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Melius Research set a $2,350.00 price target on Sandisk in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Zacks Research cut Sandisk from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Weiss Ratings downgraded Sandisk from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays raised Sandisk from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and raised their target price for the company from $1,200.00 to $2,300.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Sandisk from $2,025.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sandisk presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $1,811.38.

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Trending Headlines about Sandisk

Here are the key news stories impacting Sandisk this week:

Positive Sentiment: SanDisk remains a major AI-storage beneficiary, with multiple recent articles highlighting strong demand for memory and enterprise storage tied to AI infrastructure spending and tight supply. Article Title

SanDisk remains a major AI-storage beneficiary, with multiple recent articles highlighting strong demand for memory and enterprise storage tied to AI infrastructure spending and tight supply. Positive Sentiment: Analysts and traders are still focused on SanDisk’s upcoming fiscal Q4 earnings on August 5, with expectations for a large move and a chance for another earnings beat after a strong surprise history. Article Title

Analysts and traders are still focused on SanDisk’s upcoming fiscal Q4 earnings on August 5, with expectations for a large move and a chance for another earnings beat after a strong surprise history. Neutral Sentiment: New ETF products are being launched to trade the DRAM and memory rally, underscoring strong investor interest in the group, though this is more a sentiment signal than a direct catalyst for SanDisk. Article Title

New ETF products are being launched to trade the DRAM and memory rally, underscoring strong investor interest in the group, though this is more a sentiment signal than a direct catalyst for SanDisk. Neutral Sentiment: Options traders are pricing in a sizable post-earnings swing, reflecting elevated expectations and uncertainty heading into the report. Article Title

Options traders are pricing in a sizable post-earnings swing, reflecting elevated expectations and uncertainty heading into the report. Negative Sentiment: Memory and chip stocks are under pressure today, and SanDisk is being dragged lower by a sector-wide risk-off move after recent gains in AI-related semiconductors. Article Title

Memory and chip stocks are under pressure today, and SanDisk is being dragged lower by a sector-wide risk-off move after recent gains in AI-related semiconductors. Negative Sentiment: SanDisk has also pulled back sharply from recent highs, and some coverage now frames the move as a correction after an extended AI-driven rally. Article Title

Sandisk Stock Performance

Shares of SNDK opened at $1,436.56 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,754.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,087.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.93 and a beta of 4.74. Sandisk Corporation has a 52 week low of $40.10 and a 52 week high of $2,354.39.

Sandisk (NASDAQ:SNDK - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The data storage provider reported $23.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $14.17 by $9.24. Sandisk had a return on equity of 44.06% and a net margin of 34.19%.The company had revenue of $5.95 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.30) EPS. Sandisk's revenue was up 251.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sandisk has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 30.000-33.000 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sandisk Corporation will post 64.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Sandisk Company Profile

SanDisk Corporation offers flash storage solutions. The Company designs, develops and manufactures data storage solutions in a range of form factors using flash memory, controller, firmware and software technologies. The Company operates through flash memory storage products segment. Its solutions include a range of solid state drives (SSD), embedded products, removable cards, universal serial bus (USB), drives, wireless media drives, digital media players, and wafers and components. It offers SSDs for client computing applications, which encompass desktop computers, notebook computers, tablets and other computing devices.

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