Compound Planning Inc. Has $3.72 Million Stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. $MRVL

Compound Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL - Free Report) by 23.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,599 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after purchasing an additional 7,182 shares during the period. Compound Planning Inc.'s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $3,724,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Modern Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $288,000. Keebeck Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the first quarter valued at about $244,000. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC bought a new stake in Marvell Technology during the first quarter worth about $427,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Marvell Technology by 42.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 671,534 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $66,517,000 after acquiring an additional 200,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming boosted its position in Marvell Technology by 69.1% during the first quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 6,359 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 2,598 shares during the last quarter. 83.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James Financial set a $235.00 price target on Marvell Technology and gave the company a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Marvell Technology from $135.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. They issued an "outperform" rating for the company. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $130.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $240.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have given a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $245.45.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 7,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.26, for a total transaction of $1,329,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 739,397 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $131,065,512.22. This trade represents a 1.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Daniel Durn sold 2,250 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.01, for a total transaction of $632,272.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 6,902 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,939,531.02. This trade represents a 24.58% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 45,981 shares of company stock valued at $9,835,542 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.12% of the company's stock.

Marvell Technology Stock Down 7.2%

MRVL stock opened at $194.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.91 billion, a PE ratio of 66.52, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 2.20. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.44 and a 1-year high of $329.88. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $243.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.16.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.80. Marvell Technology had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 28.99%.The company had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Marvell Technology has set its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.880-0.980 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 10th. Marvell Technology's payout ratio is presently 8.22%.

More Marvell Technology News

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Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology Group is a global semiconductor company that designs and develops integrated circuits and related software for data infrastructure, networking, storage and connectivity markets. The company's product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) solutions, Ethernet physical-layer transceivers (PHYs), switch and switch silicon, optical interconnect components, storage controllers, and security processors. Marvell's technology is used to enable high-performance data centers, carrier networks, enterprise and cloud storage, as well as connectivity in automotive and industrial applications.

Founded in 1995 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, Marvell has grown through both organic development and strategic acquisitions to broaden its capabilities across networking and data interconnect.

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