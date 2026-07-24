Compound Planning Inc. Has $4.94 Million Holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb Company $BMY

Compound Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY - Free Report) by 244.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,491 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after purchasing an additional 57,858 shares during the quarter. Compound Planning Inc.'s holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb were worth $4,942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BMY. Swiss RE Ltd. bought a new stake in Bristol Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb by 73.5% during the fourth quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 477 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Bayban acquired a new position in Bristol Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, EQ Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bristol Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 76.41% of the company's stock.

Bristol Myers Squibb News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Bristol Myers Squibb this week:

Bristol Myers Squibb Stock Up 1.3%

BMY opened at $61.56 on Friday. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $57.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.00. Bristol Myers Squibb Company has a 1-year low of $42.52 and a 1-year high of $62.89. The stock has a market cap of $125.71 billion, a PE ratio of 17.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10.

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $11.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $10.93 billion. Bristol Myers Squibb had a net margin of 15.01% and a return on equity of 64.87%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.80 earnings per share. Bristol Myers Squibb has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.050-6.350 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Bristol Myers Squibb Company will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Bristol Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.1%. Bristol Myers Squibb's dividend payout ratio is 70.79%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on BMY shares. Weiss Ratings lowered Bristol Myers Squibb from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Citigroup restated a "neutral" rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Bristol Myers Squibb from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, June 27th. Guggenheim reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a "neutral" rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bristol Myers Squibb presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $61.25.

View Our Latest Analysis on Bristol Myers Squibb

Bristol Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb is a global biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey, focused on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for serious diseases. The company's core activities include research and development, clinical development, manufacturing and commercialization of prescription pharmaceuticals across multiple therapeutic areas. BMS concentrates on advancing therapies in oncology, hematology, immunology, cardiovascular disease and specialty areas through both small molecules and biologics.

BMS's marketed portfolio and late‑stage pipeline reflect a strong emphasis on cancer and immune‑mediated conditions.

Featured Stories

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