Compound Planning Inc. Has $6.41 Million Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. $TMO

Compound Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO - Free Report) by 146.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,065 shares of the medical research company's stock after buying an additional 6,577 shares during the period. Compound Planning Inc.'s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $6,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 37,654 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $21,819,000 after purchasing an additional 7,023 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 29.4% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 276,545 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $134,130,000 after buying an additional 62,790 shares in the last quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.6% in the third quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 98,935 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $47,985,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. North Dakota State Investment Board acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,505,000. Finally, ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 51.2% during the 3rd quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 17,720 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $8,595,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.23% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO Gianluca Pettiti sold 400 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.66, for a total transaction of $185,064.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 25,051 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,590,095.66. This trade represents a 1.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company's stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $465.98 on Friday. The firm's 50 day moving average is $477.34 and its 200 day moving average is $523.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.17 billion, a PE ratio of 25.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.88. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $390.50 and a 1 year high of $643.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $5.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $5.25 by $0.19. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The firm had revenue of $11.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.15 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Thermo Fisher Scientific has set its FY 2026 guidance at 24.640-25.120 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 24.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. Thermo Fisher Scientific's dividend payout ratio is presently 10.34%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TMO shares. DZ Bank began coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Friday, March 27th. They set a "buy" rating and a $610.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $600.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $675.00 to $615.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, KeyCorp restated an "overweight" rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $608.95.

View Our Latest Research Report on TMO

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific NYSE: TMO is a global provider of scientific instrumentation, reagents and consumables, software, and services that support research, clinical, and industrial laboratories. The company supplies analytical instruments and laboratory equipment, life sciences reagents and kits, specialty diagnostics, and a broad range of consumables used by researchers, clinicians, and manufacturers. Its offerings also include laboratory information management and data-analysis software, as well as service solutions such as instrument maintenance, validation, and logistics that help customers run complex workflows efficiently.

Thermo Fisher operates through multiple business areas that broadly cover life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services, including contract development and manufacturing for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies.

Further Reading

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