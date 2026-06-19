Compound Planning Inc. Increases Holdings in Johnson & Johnson $JNJ

Compound Planning Inc. increased its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Free Report) by 12.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,221 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 6,616 shares during the quarter. Compound Planning Inc.'s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $12,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JNJ. Greenberg Financial Group acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at $954,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,030,835 shares of the company's stock worth $932,835,000 after purchasing an additional 208,765 shares during the period. JT Stratford LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 59,577 shares of the company's stock worth $11,047,000 after purchasing an additional 4,216 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 161,343 shares of the company's stock valued at $33,390,000 after buying an additional 26,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 95,662 shares of the company's stock valued at $17,738,000 after buying an additional 8,533 shares during the period. 69.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on JNJ shares. Bank of America upped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $253.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Argus boosted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. HSBC upped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $244.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $283.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $253.04.

Check Out Our Latest Report on JNJ

Key Stories Impacting Johnson & Johnson

Here are the key news stories impacting Johnson & Johnson this week:

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $228.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $149.04 and a twelve month high of $251.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $230.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $228.09. The firm has a market cap of $549.73 billion, a PE ratio of 26.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.26.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $24.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.60 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 32.60% and a net margin of 21.83%.Johnson & Johnson's revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.77 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.450-11.650 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 11.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th were given a dividend of $1.34 per share. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson's previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 26th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. Johnson & Johnson's payout ratio is 61.97%.

Insider Transactions at Johnson & Johnson

In related news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.15, for a total value of $2,411,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 114,288 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $27,560,551.20. The trade was a 8.05% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company's stock.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a multinational healthcare company headquartered in New Brunswick, New Jersey, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products across pharmaceuticals, medical devices and previously consumer health. Founded in 1886 by the Johnson family, the company has grown into a global healthcare organization with operations and sales in many countries around the world.

The company's pharmaceuticals business, organized largely under its Janssen research and development organization, focuses on prescription medicines across therapeutic areas such as immunology, infectious disease, oncology and neuroscience.

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