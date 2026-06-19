Top 5 Stocks to Buy Now
→ Is SpaceX really worth 1.78 Trillion? (From InvestPub) (Ad)tc pixel

Compound Planning Inc. Increases Holdings in Johnson & Johnson $JNJ

Written by MarketBeat
June 19, 2026
Johnson & Johnson logo with Medical background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Compound Planning Inc. boosted its Johnson & Johnson stake by 12.6% in the fourth quarter, adding 6,616 shares to bring its total to 59,221 shares worth about $12.26 million.
  • Several analysts remain constructive on JNJ, with multiple firms raising price targets and the stock holding a Moderate Buy consensus rating and an average target price of $253.04.
  • Johnson & Johnson reported solid quarterly results, beat EPS and revenue estimates, raised its quarterly dividend to $1.34 per share, and highlighted positive business news including a $1 billion Florida manufacturing investment and encouraging Phase 3 oncology data.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in July.

Compound Planning Inc. increased its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Free Report) by 12.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,221 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 6,616 shares during the quarter. Compound Planning Inc.'s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $12,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JNJ. Greenberg Financial Group acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at $954,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,030,835 shares of the company's stock worth $932,835,000 after purchasing an additional 208,765 shares during the period. JT Stratford LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 59,577 shares of the company's stock worth $11,047,000 after purchasing an additional 4,216 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 161,343 shares of the company's stock valued at $33,390,000 after buying an additional 26,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 95,662 shares of the company's stock valued at $17,738,000 after buying an additional 8,533 shares during the period. 69.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on JNJ shares. Bank of America upped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $253.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Argus boosted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. HSBC upped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $244.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $283.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $253.04.

Check Out Our Latest Report on JNJ

Key Stories Impacting Johnson & Johnson

Here are the key news stories impacting Johnson & Johnson this week:

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $228.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $149.04 and a twelve month high of $251.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $230.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $228.09. The firm has a market cap of $549.73 billion, a PE ratio of 26.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.26.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $24.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.60 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 32.60% and a net margin of 21.83%.Johnson & Johnson's revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.77 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.450-11.650 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 11.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th were given a dividend of $1.34 per share. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson's previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 26th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. Johnson & Johnson's payout ratio is 61.97%.

Insider Transactions at Johnson & Johnson

In related news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.15, for a total value of $2,411,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 114,288 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $27,560,551.20. The trade was a 8.05% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company's stock.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson is a multinational healthcare company headquartered in New Brunswick, New Jersey, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products across pharmaceuticals, medical devices and previously consumer health. Founded in 1886 by the Johnson family, the company has grown into a global healthcare organization with operations and sales in many countries around the world.

The company's pharmaceuticals business, organized largely under its Janssen research and development organization, focuses on prescription medicines across therapeutic areas such as immunology, infectious disease, oncology and neuroscience.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Johnson & Johnson Right Now?

Before you consider Johnson & Johnson, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Johnson & Johnson wasn't on the list.

While Johnson & Johnson currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Energy Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever Cover
7 Energy Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

With the proliferation of data centers and electric vehicles, the electric grid will only get more strained. Download this report to learn how energy stocks can play a role in your portfolio as the global demand for energy continues to grow.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

Gravity Check: Houston, SpaceX Has a Valuation Problem
Gravity Check: Houston, SpaceX Has a Valuation Problem
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | June 16, 2026
tc pixel
Goldman Sachs just told you what to buy (most people missed it)
Goldman Sachs just told you what to buy (most people missed it)
From Behind the Markets (Ad)
SpaceX Rings the Bell and Shatters Every Record
SpaceX Rings the Bell and Shatters Every Record
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | June 12, 2026
3 ETFs Giving Ready-Made Access to the Discounted International Small-Cap Space
3 ETFs Giving Ready-Made Access to the Discounted International Small-Cap Space
By Nathan Reiff | June 14, 2026
AST SpaceMobile Announces Launch Date for Its Next 3 BlueBird Satellites
AST SpaceMobile Announces Launch Date for Its Next 3 BlueBird Satellites
By Jessica Mitacek | June 16, 2026
tc pixel
The sell discipline that changed my mind after 30 years
The sell discipline that changed my mind after 30 years
From Porter & Company (Ad)
3 Dividend Stocks Under $50 That Pay You to Wait Out Inflation
3 Dividend Stocks Under $50 That Pay You to Wait Out Inflation
By Chris Markoch | June 12, 2026
1,026,996 Shares in BlackBerry Limited $BB Acquired by General American Investors Co. Inc.
1,026,996 Shares in BlackBerry Limited $BB Acquired by General American Investors Co. Inc.
By MarketBeat | June 14, 2026

Recent Videos

The Fed Just Changed Everything. Your Portfolio Isn‘t Ready for What‘s Coming.
The Fed Just Changed Everything. Your Portfolio Isn't Ready for What's Coming.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
History is About to Be Made... [Last Big Wealth Opportunity For a Decade]
History is About to Be Made... [Last Big Wealth Opportunity For a Decade]
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Don‘t Miss These Stock Stories
Don't Miss These Stock Stories
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines