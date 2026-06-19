Compound Planning Inc. Invests $34.06 Million in Figma, Inc. $FIG

Compound Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Figma, Inc. (NYSE:FIG - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 911,342 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $34,057,000. Figma makes up about 1.0% of Compound Planning Inc.'s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Compound Planning Inc. owned about 0.22% of Figma at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Figma in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. DV Equities LLC acquired a new position in Figma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in Figma by 1,446.8% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 727 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in Figma by 1,568.2% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 734 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in shares of Figma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000.

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Figma News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Figma this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Figma in a report on Wednesday. They issued a "buy" rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a $25.00 price objective on Figma in a research report on Friday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Figma from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 15th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Figma in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. They set a "market perform" rating on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Figma in a research note on Monday, April 13th. They set a "neutral" rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $38.33.

View Our Latest Report on FIG

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, General Counsel Brendan Mulligan sold 18,741 shares of Figma stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total transaction of $469,274.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel owned 987,986 shares of the company's stock, valued at $24,739,169.44. The trade was a 1.86% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Praveer Melwani sold 83,974 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.77, for a total transaction of $1,912,087.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 1,749,024 shares in the company, valued at $39,825,276.48. This represents a 4.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 694,220 shares of company stock valued at $17,023,005. Company insiders own 45.20% of the company's stock.

Figma Price Performance

FIG opened at $18.88 on Friday. Figma, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.60 and a 1-year high of $142.92. The stock has a market cap of $8.41 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.50. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $20.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.45.

Figma (NYSE:FIG - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $333.44 million during the quarter. Figma had a negative return on equity of 98.51% and a negative net margin of 123.83%.The firm's revenue was up 46.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Figma, Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Figma

Figma is a San Francisco–based software company that offers a web-based platform for interface design, prototyping and collaboration. Its flagship product, Figma, enables teams to create and refine user interfaces, vector graphics and design systems directly in a browser, eliminating the need for local installations. The platform's real-time collaboration features allow multiple stakeholders—designers, developers and product managers—to edit and comment simultaneously, streamlining workflows and reducing version control issues.

In addition to its core design tool, Figma provides FigJam, a digital whiteboarding solution that facilitates brainstorming sessions, wireframing and diagramming.

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