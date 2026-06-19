Compound Planning Inc. Invests $6.24 Million in CoreWeave Inc. $CRWV

Compound Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CoreWeave Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWV - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 87,077 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,236,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CRWV. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of CoreWeave by 275.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,920,979 shares of the company's stock worth $1,999,421,000 after buying an additional 20,487,478 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in CoreWeave by 6,022.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 112,768 shares of the company's stock worth $8,075,000 after acquiring an additional 110,926 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in CoreWeave by 8,455.6% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 611,301 shares of the company's stock worth $43,775,000 after acquiring an additional 604,156 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in CoreWeave by 67.2% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 66,947 shares of the company's stock worth $4,794,000 after acquiring an additional 26,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hidden Lake Asset Management LP acquired a new position in CoreWeave during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $14,814,000.

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Key Headlines Impacting CoreWeave

Here are the key news stories impacting CoreWeave this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CRWV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of CoreWeave from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of CoreWeave from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on CoreWeave from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Roth Mkm restated a "buy" rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of CoreWeave in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a "hold" rating on shares of CoreWeave in a report on Friday, February 27th. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $131.52.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CoreWeave

CoreWeave Stock Performance

Shares of CoreWeave stock opened at $117.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68. CoreWeave Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.80 and a 52 week high of $187.00. The firm's 50 day moving average is $110.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.93 and a beta of 7.14.

CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($1.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.23). CoreWeave had a negative return on equity of 43.07% and a negative net margin of 25.57%.The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.60) EPS. The company's revenue was up 111.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that CoreWeave Inc. will post -4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Chen Goldberg sold 5,541 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.29, for a total value of $594,493.89. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 59,368 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,369,592.72. The trade was a 8.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Brannin Mcbee sold 52,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.30, for a total transaction of $5,633,250.00. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 28,071,739 shares of company stock worth $3,177,590,944 over the last three months.

CoreWeave Company Profile

CoreWeave is a U.S.-based provider of GPU-accelerated cloud infrastructure designed to support compute-intensive workloads such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, visual effects rendering and other high-performance computing applications. The company supplies access to large fleets of modern GPUs and complementary infrastructure that enable customers to train and deploy large models, run inference at scale, and process graphics-heavy workloads with low latency and high throughput.

CoreWeave’s product offering includes on-demand and dedicated GPU instances, bare-metal servers, private clusters and managed services tailored for enterprise and developer use.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CoreWeave Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWV - Free Report).

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