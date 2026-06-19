Compound Planning Inc. Purchases 1,514 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

Compound Planning Inc. raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Free Report) by 17.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,229 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 1,514 shares during the period. Compound Planning Inc.'s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $10,993,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Claris Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,007,000. TMB Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter valued at $456,000. Briggs Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter valued at $305,000. Evansbrook LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter valued at $1,461,000. Finally, Harbour Wealth Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter worth $487,000. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company's stock.

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Key Headlines Impacting Eli Lilly and Company

Here are the key news stories impacting Eli Lilly and Company this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LLY. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Guggenheim reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $1,183.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,350.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,133.00 to $1,251.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $1,227.74.

View Our Latest Report on LLY

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Down 1.2%

LLY stock opened at $1,098.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $623.78 and a twelve month high of $1,182.73. The company has a market cap of $1.03 trillion, a P/E ratio of 39.03, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1,013.17 and a 200-day moving average of $1,016.84.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $8.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.97 by $1.58. The business had revenue of $19.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $17.82 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 105.77% and a net margin of 34.98%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 55.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.34 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 35.500-37.000 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 35.8 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $1.73 per share. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. Eli Lilly and Company's payout ratio is currently 24.58%.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company NYSE: LLY is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.

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