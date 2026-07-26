Compound Planning Inc. Purchases New Stake in Barclays PLC $BCS

Compound Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 75,657 shares of the financial services provider's stock, valued at approximately $1,601,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Barclays by 70.5% during the 4th quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 124,961 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $3,180,000 after purchasing an additional 51,679 shares during the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Barclays in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,946,000. Hedges Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Barclays in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,067,000. Barometer Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Barclays by 2,009.8% in the first quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. now owns 86,500 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,830,000 after purchasing an additional 82,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bluebird Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Barclays during the fourth quarter valued at $2,628,000. Institutional investors own 3.39% of the company's stock.

Get Barclays alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Ratings Changes

BCS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler raised Barclays from an "overweight" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. BNP Paribas Exane downgraded Barclays from an "outperform" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Barclays in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley restated an "overweight" rating on shares of Barclays in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Barclays in a report on Friday, July 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Barclays presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy".

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Barclays

Barclays Stock Up 1.0%

Barclays stock opened at $27.93 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.94. Barclays PLC has a 1-year low of $18.79 and a 1-year high of $28.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.00.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.01. Barclays had a return on equity of 8.12% and a net margin of 21.10%.The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.88 billion. On average, analysts predict that Barclays PLC will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

About Barclays

Barclays PLC NYSE: BCS is a British multinational bank and financial services company headquartered in London. The firm provides a broad range of banking and financial products to individual, corporate and institutional customers. Its core activities span retail and business banking, credit cards and payments, corporate and investment banking, and wealth and investment management.

In retail and business banking, Barclays offers deposit accounts, mortgages, personal and business loans, and card services.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Barclays, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Barclays wasn't on the list.

While Barclays currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here