Compound Planning Inc. Raises Holdings in Trio-Tech International $TRT

Compound Planning Inc. lifted its position in shares of Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT - Free Report) by 85.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 621,500 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 287,000 shares during the quarter. Compound Planning Inc. owned approximately 6.93% of Trio-Tech International worth $3,592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRT. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its holdings in Trio-Tech International by 100.0% during the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 24,016 shares of the company's stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 12,008 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trio-Tech International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trio-Tech International by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,261 shares of the company's stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 3,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Trio-Tech International by 98.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 243,724 shares of the company's stock worth $1,409,000 after buying an additional 120,888 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.03% of the company's stock.

Insider Transactions at Trio-Tech International

In other Trio-Tech International news, Director Jason T. Adelman sold 35,000 shares of Trio-Tech International stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.39, for a total transaction of $608,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 54,975 shares of the company's stock, valued at $956,015.25. The trade was a 38.90% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard M. Horowitz sold 67,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.10, for a total value of $1,221,750.00. Following the sale, the director owned 664,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,032,590.40. This represents a 9.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 122,475 shares of company stock valued at $2,119,100 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 39.50% of the company's stock.

Trio-Tech International Trading Down 6.8%

Shares of TRT stock opened at $9.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.93 and a beta of 1.92. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $11.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.85. Trio-Tech International has a 1 year low of $2.56 and a 1 year high of $21.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.54 and a quick ratio of 4.25.

About Trio-Tech International

Trio-Tech International, Inc, headquartered in Hackensack, New Jersey, is a publicly traded provider of electronic manufacturing services (EMS) and LED‐based technology solutions. Founded in 1986, the company offers turnkey design, engineering, prototyping, assembly and supply chain management services to customers across a range of end markets, including industrial controls, telecommunications, medical equipment and instrumentation.

Within its EMS segment, Trio-Tech delivers printed circuit board assembly (including surface‐mount, through‐hole and mixed-technology boards), box-build and system integration, cable harness design and manufacturing, conformal coating and testing.

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