Compound Planning Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. $PANW

Compound Planning Inc. reduced its position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW - Free Report) by 21.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,325 shares of the network technology company's stock after selling 4,263 shares during the quarter. Compound Planning Inc.'s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $2,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Steph & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 88.2% in the fourth quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 143 shares of the network technology company's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 73.8% in the fourth quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 146 shares of the network technology company's stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WHI TRUST Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. 79.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Palo Alto Networks Price Performance

Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $323.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $263.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 265.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 0.91. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $139.57 and a one year high of $368.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $300.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $217.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The network technology company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.94 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. Palo Alto Networks has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.770-3.790 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.960-0.980 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director Helle Thorning-Schmidt sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.85, for a total value of $242,795.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 5,898 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,045,721.30. This trade represents a 10.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James J. Goetz sold 20,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.90, for a total value of $5,598,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 20,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,598,000. This represents a 50.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 101,239 shares of company stock valued at $27,174,360 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.40% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PANW shares. Scotiabank restated a "sector outperform" rating and issued a $320.00 price target (up from $180.00) on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $255.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $245.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $330.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an "overweight" rating and set a $345.00 price objective (up from $265.00) on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty have given a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $331.48.

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Palo Alto Networks Profile

Palo Alto Networks NASDAQ: PANW is a cybersecurity company founded in 2005 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California. The firm develops a broad suite of security products and services designed to prevent successful cyberattacks and protect enterprise networks, clouds, and endpoints. Built around a platform strategy, its offerings target threat prevention, detection, response and governance across hybrid and multi-cloud environments.

The company's product portfolio includes next‑generation firewalls as a core on‑premises capability, alongside cloud‑delivered security services and software for securing public and private clouds.

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