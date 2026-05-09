Concentra Group Holdings Parent, Inc. $CON Shares Sold by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent, Inc. (NYSE:CON - Free Report) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,603,981 shares of the company's stock after selling 601,302 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 9.83% of Concentra Group Holdings Parent worth $248,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH boosted its position in Concentra Group Holdings Parent by 145.5% during the fourth quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 83,897 shares of the company's stock worth $1,667,000 after acquiring an additional 49,723 shares during the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Concentra Group Holdings Parent by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 566,839 shares of the company's stock worth $11,155,000 after acquiring an additional 62,573 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. boosted its position in Concentra Group Holdings Parent by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 190,328 shares of the company's stock worth $3,746,000 after acquiring an additional 32,246 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Concentra Group Holdings Parent by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 68,280 shares of the company's stock worth $1,342,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Choreo LLC acquired a new stake in Concentra Group Holdings Parent during the fourth quarter worth approximately $608,000.

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Concentra Group Holdings Parent Stock Up 1.7%

Shares of CON opened at $23.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 17.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.72. The company's fifty day moving average is $22.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.37. Concentra Group Holdings Parent, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.55 and a fifty-two week high of $25.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.90.

Concentra Group Holdings Parent (NYSE:CON - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $569.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $553.53 million. Concentra Group Holdings Parent had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 48.77%. Concentra Group Holdings Parent's revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. Analysts forecast that Concentra Group Holdings Parent, Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Concentra Group Holdings Parent Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be issued a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 19th. Concentra Group Holdings Parent's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.23%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CON shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $30.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CON

Concentra Group Holdings Parent News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Concentra Group Holdings Parent this week:

Positive Sentiment: Concentra reported Q1 EPS of $0.40, topping the $0.35 consensus estimate, while revenue of about $569.6 million also beat expectations. Earnings report reference

Concentra reported Q1 EPS of $0.40, topping the $0.35 consensus estimate, while revenue of about $569.6 million also beat expectations. Positive Sentiment: The company raised FY 2026 guidance and now sees revenue of $2.3 billion to $2.4 billion, signaling management confidence in continued growth. BusinessWire release

The company raised FY 2026 guidance and now sees revenue of $2.3 billion to $2.4 billion, signaling management confidence in continued growth. Positive Sentiment: Concentra declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.0625 per share, reinforcing shareholder returns and adding another favorable catalyst. Dividend and guidance release

Concentra declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.0625 per share, reinforcing shareholder returns and adding another favorable catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: The earnings call transcript and presentation likely provided additional detail on operating trends and the updated outlook, but no major negative surprise was indicated in the available headlines. Transcript

Concentra Group Holdings Parent Company Profile

Concentra Group Holdings Parent NYSE: CON is a Canada-based financial services holding company that specializes in serving Canadian credit unions and their members. Through its operating subsidiaries, the group provides wholesale funding, lending solutions and investment management services tailored to the unique needs of cooperative financial institutions. Concentra’s broad suite of offerings includes trust and custody services, mortgage investment products and equipment financing, all designed to support credit-union growth and stability.

In addition to wholesale funding and lending, Concentra Group Holdings Parent distributes life and general insurance products through affiliated insurance brokers and credit-union channels.

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