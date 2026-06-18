Concentric Capital Strategies LP Buys New Shares in Sonoco Products Company $SON

Concentric Capital Strategies LP bought a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 289,417 shares of the industrial products company's stock, valued at approximately $12,630,000. Concentric Capital Strategies LP owned about 0.29% of Sonoco Products at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Powell Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Sonoco Products by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,718 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $904,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Sonoco Products by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,996 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Sonoco Products by 77.7% during the fourth quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 590 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Sonoco Products by 5.3% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,006 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gentry Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Sonoco Products by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gentry Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,181 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. 77.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Sonoco Products Stock Performance

Shares of SON opened at $50.65 on Thursday. The company's fifty day moving average is $50.79 and its 200-day moving average is $49.76. Sonoco Products Company has a 12 month low of $38.65 and a 12 month high of $58.44. The firm has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 13.57%.Sonoco Products's quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. Sonoco Products has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.800-6.200 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Sonoco Products Company will post 5.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sonoco Products Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.3%. This is an increase from Sonoco Products's previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Sonoco Products's payout ratio is currently 21.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sonoco Products

In other news, insider James A. Harrell III acquired 6,753 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $50.37 per share, with a total value of $340,148.61. Following the acquisition, the insider owned 10,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $507,225.90. This represents a 203.59% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Paul Joachimczyk purchased 8,058 shares of Sonoco Products stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $49.64 per share, with a total value of $399,999.12. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer owned 28,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,417,619.12. This trade represents a 39.31% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SON shares. Raymond James Financial reiterated a "market perform" rating on shares of Sonoco Products in a report on Friday, March 6th. Argus upgraded Sonoco Products to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Sonoco Products from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Sonoco Products in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a "buy" rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Sonoco Products from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $60.11.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on SON

Sonoco Products Company Profile

Sonoco Products Company NYSE: SON is a global provider of diversified packaging solutions, serving a wide range of consumer, industrial and retail markets. The company offers a broad portfolio that includes rigid paper and plastic containers, flexible packaging, industrial core and tube products, thermoformed plastics, retail point-of-purchase displays, and packaging supply chain services. Through its solutions, Sonoco helps customers in food and beverage, personal care, chemicals, healthcare, home and garden, and electronics industries address their packaging needs, improve product shelf appeal, and optimize logistics efficiency.

With operations in more than 30 countries across North America, South America, Europe, Asia and Africa, Sonoco leverages a global network of manufacturing facilities, recycling centers and distribution channels to meet the demands of multinational and regional customers.

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