Concentric Capital Strategies LP Invests $10.46 Million in Timken Company (The) $TKR

Concentric Capital Strategies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Timken Company (The) (NYSE:TKR - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 124,316 shares of the industrial products company's stock, valued at approximately $10,459,000. Concentric Capital Strategies LP owned about 0.18% of Timken at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Phocas Financial Corp. grew its position in Timken by 81.2% during the 4th quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 88,967 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $7,485,000 after purchasing an additional 39,871 shares during the last quarter. Wealth High Governance Capital Ltda purchased a new position in Timken in the fourth quarter worth about $16,429,000. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC bought a new position in shares of Timken in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,990,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Timken during the third quarter valued at approximately $8,107,000. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Timken by 90.4% during the fourth quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 573,069 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $48,212,000 after buying an additional 272,135 shares during the last quarter. 89.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Richard G. Kyle sold 8,448 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.35, for a total value of $1,075,852.80. Following the transaction, the director owned 197,361 shares of the company's stock, valued at $25,133,923.35. This represents a 4.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 8,450 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.34, for a total value of $1,109,823.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 20,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,656,351.50. This represents a 29.47% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders sold 69,079 shares of company stock valued at $8,296,144. Insiders own 8.10% of the company's stock.

Timken Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TKR opened at $139.52 on Thursday. The firm's fifty day moving average is $118.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.57. Timken Company has a 52-week low of $69.25 and a 52-week high of $143.56. The company has a market cap of $9.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.88.

Timken (NYSE:TKR - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.17. Timken had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 6.60%.The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Timken has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.750-6.250 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Timken Company will post 6.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Timken Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a positive change from Timken's previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 19th. Timken's payout ratio is currently 32.73%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Timken from $137.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Evercore restated an "outperform" rating and set a $158.00 price objective on shares of Timken in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley set a $140.00 target price on shares of Timken in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. DA Davidson started coverage on Timken in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Timken from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $141.63.

Read Our Latest Report on Timken

About Timken

The Timken Company is a global manufacturer specializing in engineered bearings and mechanical power transmission products. Its core offerings include tapered and cylindrical roller bearings, spherical and plain bearings, mounted bearing units, and precision gear drives. Timken's products serve a broad range of industries, from industrial machinery and aerospace to automotive, rail, wind energy and heavy equipment.

Beyond bearings, Timken's portfolio extends to industrial chains, belts, couplings and related components designed to optimize power transmission systems.

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