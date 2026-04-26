Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in S&P Global Inc. $SPGI

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI - Free Report) by 39.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,005 shares of the business services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 4,252 shares during the quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC's holdings in S&P Global were worth $7,841,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. J.Safra Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in S&P Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. First Pacific Financial lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 51.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 74 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in S&P Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 171.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 76 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TruNorth Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 937.5% in the 3rd quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 83 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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S&P Global Trading Down 0.5%

NYSE SPGI opened at $436.62 on Friday. S&P Global Inc. has a one year low of $381.61 and a one year high of $579.05. The company's 50 day moving average price is $428.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $474.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.80, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.20.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $4.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.32 by ($0.02). S&P Global had a net margin of 29.16% and a return on equity of 16.56%. The business had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.77 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. S&P Global has set its FY 2026 guidance at 19.400-19.650 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 19.51 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SPGI. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $482.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $599.00 to $489.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $498.00 price objective on shares of S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $580.00 to $556.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Evercore set a $625.00 price objective on shares of S&P Global and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $558.47.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on S&P Global

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global is a leading provider of financial information, analytics and benchmark indices that serve investors, issuers, corporations and public institutions worldwide. The company operates through well-known businesses that include credit ratings, market intelligence and index licensing, as well as commodity and energy information services. Its products and services are used to assess creditworthiness, inform investment decisions, construct and track benchmark portfolios, and support risk and commodity market analysis.

S&P Global Ratings provides independent credit ratings, research and data used by fixed income investors and capital market participants to evaluate issuer and transaction risk.

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