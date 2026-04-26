Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in EMCOR Group, Inc. $EME

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME - Free Report) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,319 shares of the construction company's stock after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC's holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $9,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Main Street Group LTD boosted its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 110.0% during the 3rd quarter. Main Street Group LTD now owns 42 shares of the construction company's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of EMCOR Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of EMCOR Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of EMCOR Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 71.9% during the 4th quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 55 shares of the construction company's stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.59% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at EMCOR Group

In other news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 36,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $729.48, for a total value of $26,261,280.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 170,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,229,714.52. This trade represents a 17.45% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.83% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EME has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of EMCOR Group from $713.00 to $808.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, February 27th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of EMCOR Group in a report on Monday, April 20th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of EMCOR Group from $900.00 to $945.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of EMCOR Group from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, February 27th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $848.00 target price on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EMCOR Group currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $796.86.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on EMCOR Group

EMCOR Group Stock Down 0.4%

EMCOR Group stock opened at $869.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $38.65 billion, a PE ratio of 30.81 and a beta of 1.11. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $374.64 and a 52-week high of $881.96. The company's 50 day moving average is $768.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $701.75.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The construction company reported $7.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $6.68 by $0.51. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 35.89%. The business had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.32 EPS. The company's revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. EMCOR Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 27.250-29.250 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 28.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EMCOR Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 16th. EMCOR Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.67%.

EMCOR Group Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc is a provider of mechanical and electrical construction, industrial and energy infrastructure, and facilities services to commercial, institutional and industrial clients. The company delivers a broad range of services that include design-build and traditional construction of mechanical, electrical and plumbing systems; ongoing facilities maintenance and operations; and specialized industrial services for sectors such as manufacturing, data centers, healthcare and utilities.

EMCOR's service offerings encompass HVAC, plumbing, electrical installation and maintenance, fire protection, building automation and controls, commissioning, testing and balancing, and energy management solutions.

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