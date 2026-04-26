Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Lockheed Martin Corporation $LMT

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT - Free Report) by 54.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,049 shares of the aerospace company's stock after purchasing an additional 7,406 shares during the quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC's holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $10,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,384,753 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $1,190,493,000 after acquiring an additional 79,491 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,196,058 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $1,096,294,000 after acquiring an additional 87,663 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,022,940 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $510,662,000 after buying an additional 63,430 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 808,409 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $403,534,000 after buying an additional 236,137 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 761,382 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $347,381,000 after buying an additional 108,553 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.19% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

LMT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $670.00 to $600.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Friday. Argus increased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $530.00 to $735.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $630.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $650.00 to $575.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $634.95.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Lockheed Martin

Key Headlines Impacting Lockheed Martin

Here are the key news stories impacting Lockheed Martin this week:

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

Lockheed Martin stock opened at $513.21 on Friday. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $628.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $553.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.28 billion, a PE ratio of 24.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.14. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a one year low of $410.11 and a one year high of $692.00.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $6.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.79 by ($0.35). Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 101.64% and a net margin of 6.38%.The company had revenue of $18.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $7.28 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Lockheed Martin has set its FY 2026 guidance at 29.350-30.250 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 29.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a $3.45 dividend. This represents a $13.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd. Lockheed Martin's payout ratio is 66.83%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation NYSE: LMT is a global aerospace and defense company that designs, develops and manufactures advanced technology systems for government and commercial customers. Formed through the 1995 merger of Lockheed Corporation and Martin Marietta, the company is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, and focuses on providing integrated solutions across air, space, land and sea domains. Its primary customers include the U.S. Department of Defense, NASA and allied governments around the world.

Lockheed Martin's product and service portfolio spans military aircraft, missile and fire-control systems, missile defense, space systems and satellite technologies, sensors and precision weapons.

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