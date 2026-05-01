Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC Has $1.57 Million Position in Vita Coco Company, Inc. $COCO

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO - Free Report) by 34.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,675 shares of the company's stock after selling 15,875 shares during the quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Vita Coco worth $1,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vita Coco by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,149,584 shares of the company's stock worth $166,959,000 after purchasing an additional 237,510 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Vita Coco by 3.3% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,729,393 shares of the company's stock worth $115,917,000 after purchasing an additional 86,541 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Vita Coco by 12.1% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,073,329 shares of the company's stock worth $88,054,000 after purchasing an additional 224,305 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Vita Coco by 232.2% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,992,404 shares of the company's stock worth $84,617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392,678 shares during the period. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of Vita Coco during the third quarter worth approximately $62,815,000. 88.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Vita Coco

In other news, insider Es Charles Van sold 2,000 shares of Vita Coco stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.67, for a total value of $97,340.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 77,691 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,781,220.97. This trade represents a 2.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Kenneth Sadowsky sold 3,900 shares of Vita Coco stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.93, for a total transaction of $190,827.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 586,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,700,674.38. This represents a 0.66% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 367,800 shares of company stock worth $19,753,262 over the last ninety days. 32.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on COCO shares. Zacks Research cut shares of Vita Coco from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, January 16th. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Vita Coco in a report on Friday, March 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $71.00 price objective on shares of Vita Coco in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Vita Coco from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Vita Coco from $63.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vita Coco has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $69.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Vita Coco

Vita Coco Stock Down 1.4%

NASDAQ COCO opened at $65.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 48.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.20. Vita Coco Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.54 and a 12-month high of $69.59.

Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $179.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $148.39 million. Vita Coco had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 26.12%. The company's revenue was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Vita Coco Company, Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

Trending Headlines about Vita Coco

Here are the key news stories impacting Vita Coco this week:

Positive Sentiment: Strong Q1 beat and raised FY guidance — Vita Coco reported $0.50 EPS and ~$180M revenue (up ~37% YoY), raised FY 2026 revenue and EBITDA guidance, and posted higher net income and adjusted EBITDA. These results and the guidance raise drove the recent rally. Press Release

Strong Q1 beat and raised FY guidance — Vita Coco reported $0.50 EPS and ~$180M revenue (up ~37% YoY), raised FY 2026 revenue and EBITDA guidance, and posted higher net income and adjusted EBITDA. These results and the guidance raise drove the recent rally. Positive Sentiment: Analyst optimism — Wells Fargo raised its price target from $60 to $75 and put an Overweight on COCO, signaling continued buy-side interest after the quarter. Benzinga

Analyst optimism — Wells Fargo raised its price target from $60 to $75 and put an Overweight on COCO, signaling continued buy-side interest after the quarter. Positive Sentiment: Momentum/quality recognition — Coverage highlighting COCO as a top momentum pick and its placement on a 95+ composite rating list reinforce the market narrative of strong growth and execution. MSN: 95+ Composite Rating

Momentum/quality recognition — Coverage highlighting COCO as a top momentum pick and its placement on a 95+ composite rating list reinforce the market narrative of strong growth and execution. Neutral Sentiment: High trading volume and recent multiple insider sales (executed mostly under Rule 10b5‑1 plans) — CEO Martin Roper sold blocks of shares this month in pre‑arranged trades; such planned sales reduce governance concerns but add supply pressure near recent highs. SEC Form 4

High trading volume and recent multiple insider sales (executed mostly under Rule 10b5‑1 plans) — CEO Martin Roper sold blocks of shares this month in pre‑arranged trades; such planned sales reduce governance concerns but add supply pressure near recent highs. Negative Sentiment: Downgrade note on longer‑term ceiling — A Seeking Alpha piece warns that extrapolating current momentum may be risky, arguing COCO’s category is niche and could face rising competition that caps long‑term upside. Seeking Alpha

Downgrade note on longer‑term ceiling — A Seeking Alpha piece warns that extrapolating current momentum may be risky, arguing COCO’s category is niche and could face rising competition that caps long‑term upside. Negative Sentiment: New geopolitical risk disclosure — Vita Coco flagged heightened geopolitical tensions as a risk to costs, supply chain and financial performance, which could pressure margins or supply reliability if conditions worsen. TipRanks

About Vita Coco

Vita Coco, Inc NASDAQ: COCO is a global beverage company specializing in coconut-based products. Founded in 2004 by Michael Kirban and Ira Liran, the company pioneered the introduction of refrigerated coconut water to U.S. consumers. Headquartered in New York City, Vita Coco sources coconuts from growers in tropical regions such as the Philippines, Indonesia and Brazil, partnering with local farmers to promote sustainable agriculture and community development.

The company's flagship offering, Vita Coco Original Coconut Water, is available in multiple pack sizes and a variety of flavors.

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