Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC Has $219.90 Million Stock Holdings in The Descartes Systems Group Inc. $DSGX

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX - Free Report) TSE: DSG by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,508,569 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 126,907 shares during the quarter. The Descartes Systems Group comprises about 3.7% of Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 2.92% of The Descartes Systems Group worth $219,901,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DSGX. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd boosted its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 63.3% during the third quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 1,464,165 shares of the technology company's stock worth $137,968,000 after acquiring an additional 567,386 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 54.1% during the third quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,001,331 shares of the technology company's stock worth $94,355,000 after acquiring an additional 351,700 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 119.2% during the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 642,817 shares of the technology company's stock worth $60,573,000 after acquiring an additional 349,517 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 10.2% during the third quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,976,093 shares of the technology company's stock worth $280,123,000 after acquiring an additional 276,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 303.0% during the third quarter. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 339,370 shares of the technology company's stock worth $31,961,000 after acquiring an additional 255,154 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.73% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DSGX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Rothschild & Co Redburn upgraded shares of The Descartes Systems Group from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $110.00 to $92.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Zacks Research lowered shares of The Descartes Systems Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $105.45.

View Our Latest Research Report on DSGX

The Descartes Systems Group Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of DSGX opened at $72.11 on Friday. The Descartes Systems Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.56 and a twelve month high of $117.35. The company has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.77 and a beta of 0.71. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $70.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.49.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX - Get Free Report) TSE: DSG last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 22.47% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The business had revenue of $192.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that The Descartes Systems Group Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About The Descartes Systems Group

The Descartes Systems Group Inc NASDAQ: DSGX is a global provider of cloud-based logistics and supply chain management solutions. The company's software-as-a-service platform connects and optimizes the flow of goods, information and payments across the global supply chain, helping businesses coordinate transportation, customs clearance, routing, scheduling and fleet management. Descartes' modular applications serve shippers, carriers, third-party logistics providers and regulatory authorities by enabling real-time visibility, compliance and execution across complex trade networks.

Headquartered in Waterloo, Ontario, Descartes was founded in 1981 and has grown through a combination of organic development and strategic acquisitions.

See Also

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