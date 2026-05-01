Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC Has $67.84 Million Stock Holdings in Rollins, Inc. $ROL

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL - Free Report) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,130,355 shares of the business services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 52,907 shares during the quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Rollins worth $67,844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rollins by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,282,523 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $2,297,717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562,241 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Rollins by 1.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,274,415 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $720,999,000 after purchasing an additional 172,303 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Rollins by 0.5% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,885,973 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $169,522,000 after purchasing an additional 15,133 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Rollins by 6.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,151,573 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $126,383,000 after acquiring an additional 130,321 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Rollins by 3.8% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,048,856 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $120,350,000 after acquiring an additional 74,473 shares during the period. 51.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rollins alerts: Sign Up

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ROL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of Rollins in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Loop Capital started coverage on Rollins in a research note on Monday, April 13th. They issued a "hold" rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $70.00 price objective on Rollins in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $56.00 price objective on Rollins and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Rollins from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rollins has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $65.27.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Rollins

Rollins Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of ROL stock opened at $55.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $26.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.14, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.65. Rollins, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.32 and a fifty-two week high of $66.14.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.24. The business had revenue of $906.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $895.17 million. Rollins had a return on equity of 38.37% and a net margin of 13.77%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Rollins, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Rollins Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be issued a $0.1825 dividend. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 11th. Rollins's payout ratio is presently 66.97%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Rollins news, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 14,201 shares of Rollins stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.36, for a total value of $842,971.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 55,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,322,794.72. The trade was a 20.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.77% of the company's stock.

Rollins Profile

Rollins, Inc NYSE: ROL is a provider of pest and termite control services operating through a network of subsidiaries and franchises. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, the company offers a broad range of pest management solutions for both residential and commercial customers, positioning itself as a specialist in protecting property and public health from pests and vectors.

Its service offerings include general pest control, termite inspection and treatment, bed bug remediation, mosquito and vector control, wildlife exclusion, and related specialty services.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Rollins, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Rollins wasn't on the list.

While Rollins currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here