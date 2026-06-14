Congruence Capital LLC Buys Shares of 171,186 Casella Waste Systems, Inc. $CWST

Congruence Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 171,186 shares of the industrial products company's stock, valued at approximately $16,766,000. Casella Waste Systems comprises 6.2% of Congruence Capital LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Congruence Capital LLC owned 0.27% of Casella Waste Systems as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Casella Waste Systems by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,574,893 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $643,945,000 after purchasing an additional 581,310 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its position in Casella Waste Systems by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 3,765,442 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $368,787,000 after purchasing an additional 56,914 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Casella Waste Systems by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,488,034 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $243,678,000 after purchasing an additional 477,216 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Casella Waste Systems by 60.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,306,780 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $225,926,000 after purchasing an additional 871,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its position in Casella Waste Systems by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,998,409 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $195,724,000 after purchasing an additional 41,447 shares during the last quarter. 99.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CWST has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Zacks Research lowered shares of Casella Waste Systems from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Raymond James Financial restated a "strong-buy" rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen restated a "buy" rating on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a report on Friday, June 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $111.13.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CWST

Casella Waste Systems Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of NASDAQ CWST opened at $89.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.05 and a 52 week high of $118.91. The firm's fifty day moving average is $84.57 and its 200 day moving average is $92.40. The company has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 812.53 and a beta of 0.77.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.10. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 5.19%. The company had revenue of $457.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Casella Waste Systems

In other Casella Waste Systems news, Director Michael K. Burke sold 2,305 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.56, for a total transaction of $201,825.80. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 14,048 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,230,042.88. The trade was a 14.10% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bradford John Helgeson sold 405 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.73, for a total transaction of $35,530.65. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 7,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $644,113.66. The trade was a 5.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 18,027 shares of company stock valued at $1,604,141 in the last 90 days. 3.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Casella Waste Systems Profile

Casella Waste Systems, Inc is a regional resource management company headquartered in Rutland, Vermont. Established in 1975, the company has grown from a single-truck operation into a multi-state provider of integrated waste management solutions. Casella offers a comprehensive range of services, including residential, commercial and industrial waste collection, transfer station operations, landfill disposal, recycling processing and organics management.

Through a network of solid waste transfer stations, recycling facilities and landfills, Casella serves communities primarily across the northeastern United States and parts of the mid-Atlantic region.

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