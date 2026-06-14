Congruence Capital LLC Takes $4.20 Million Position in Aebi Schmidt Holding AG $AEBI

Congruence Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aebi Schmidt Holding AG (NASDAQ:AEBI - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 331,715 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,196,000. Aebi Schmidt comprises approximately 1.5% of Congruence Capital LLC's holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Congruence Capital LLC owned 0.43% of Aebi Schmidt at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in shares of Aebi Schmidt by 63.8% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 934,224 shares of the company's stock valued at $11,818,000 after buying an additional 363,890 shares during the last quarter. CSM Advisors LLC raised its position in Aebi Schmidt by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. CSM Advisors LLC now owns 494,852 shares of the company's stock worth $6,259,000 after acquiring an additional 69,021 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in Aebi Schmidt by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 367,137 shares of the company's stock worth $4,644,000 after acquiring an additional 7,199 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Aebi Schmidt by 213.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 356,314 shares of the company's stock worth $4,507,000 after acquiring an additional 242,485 shares during the period. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in Aebi Schmidt by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 306,389 shares of the company's stock worth $3,876,000 after acquiring an additional 11,900 shares during the period.

Aebi Schmidt Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:AEBI opened at $12.34 on Friday. The company's 50 day moving average price is $11.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $956.42 million and a PE ratio of 102.83. Aebi Schmidt Holding AG has a 12 month low of $8.91 and a 12 month high of $83.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Aebi Schmidt (NASDAQ:AEBI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 15th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $455.55 million for the quarter. Aebi Schmidt had a net margin of 0.48% and a return on equity of 1.19%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Aebi Schmidt Holding AG will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aebi Schmidt Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 5th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. Aebi Schmidt's payout ratio is currently 83.33%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Henning Schroeder acquired 3,000 shares of Aebi Schmidt stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.30 per share, with a total value of $33,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 61,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $689,300. The trade was a 5.17% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Marco Portmann acquired 5,000 shares of Aebi Schmidt stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.31 per share, with a total value of $56,550.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer owned 30,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $339,300. This represents a 20.00% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders purchased a total of 22,000 shares of company stock worth $252,965 in the last three months. Insiders own 39.10% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AEBI shares. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Aebi Schmidt from a "sell (e)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. DA Davidson reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Aebi Schmidt in a research report on Monday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $15.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Aebi Schmidt

Aebi Schmidt Company Profile

Aebi Schmidt is a Swiss-based company that designs, manufactures and services specialized equipment for municipal and commercial surface maintenance. The company’s offerings focus on machines and attachment systems used for snow-clearing, street sweeping, vegetation management, and related upkeep of roads, paths and public spaces. Aebi Schmidt supplies complete vehicle systems as well as modular implements that can be mounted on carriers for year‑round use.

Product lines typically include multi‑purpose maintenance vehicles, snowplows and salt spreaders, street sweepers, mowers and verge management tools, plus a range of hydraulic attachments and consumable parts.

See Also

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