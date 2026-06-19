Connective Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in Unusual Machines, Inc. $UMAC

Connective Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Unusual Machines, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UMAC - Free Report) by 57.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,715 shares of the company's stock after selling 43,285 shares during the period. Connective Capital Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Unusual Machines worth $404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UMAC. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unusual Machines in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Wexford Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Unusual Machines during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in Unusual Machines by 67.7% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,017 shares of the company's stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Unusual Machines by 7,372.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,099 shares of the company's stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 7,004 shares during the period. Finally, Ankerstar Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Unusual Machines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on UMAC. Roth Mkm upped their target price on Unusual Machines to $40.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Unusual Machines from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on UMAC

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, President Andrew Ross Camden sold 100,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total transaction of $3,005,000.00. Following the sale, the president owned 246,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,414,837.50. The trade was a 28.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian Joseph Hoff sold 150,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.71, for a total value of $2,656,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 352,650 shares in the company, valued at $6,245,431.50. The trade was a 29.84% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 280,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,477,200. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Unusual Machines Stock Performance

UMAC stock opened at $24.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.47 and a beta of 14.62. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.69. Unusual Machines, Inc. has a one year low of $7.24 and a one year high of $34.36.

Unusual Machines (NYSEAMERICAN:UMAC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $8.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 million. Unusual Machines had a negative net margin of 32.71% and a negative return on equity of 11.83%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Unusual Machines, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Key Unusual Machines News

Here are the key news stories impacting Unusual Machines this week:

Positive Sentiment: Defiance ETFs launched UMAL, the first daily 2X long ETF tied to Unusual Machines, which could increase trading interest and amplify bullish sentiment around the stock. Defiance Launches UMAL: The First Daily 2X Long ETF for Unusual Machines

Defiance ETFs launched UMAL, the first daily 2X long ETF tied to Unusual Machines, which could increase trading interest and amplify bullish sentiment around the stock. Positive Sentiment: Litchfield Hills Research raised earnings estimates across multiple periods, including Q2, Q3, Q4 2026 and several 2027 quarters, suggesting analysts see a stronger path to profitability than before.

Litchfield Hills Research raised earnings estimates across multiple periods, including Q2, Q3, Q4 2026 and several 2027 quarters, suggesting analysts see a stronger path to profitability than before. Positive Sentiment: The firm also lifted its FY2027 EPS forecast sharply to $1.60 from $0.96, a notable sign of improving long-term expectations for Unusual Machines (UMAC) .

The firm also lifted its FY2027 EPS forecast sharply to $1.60 from $0.96, a notable sign of improving long-term expectations for . Neutral Sentiment: A Seeking Alpha article titled “Unusual Machines: The U.S. Needs Cheap Drone Parts” added further attention to the stock, but it did not include a direct company announcement or hard financial update. Unusual Machines: The U.S. Needs Cheap Drone Parts

Unusual Machines Company Profile

Unusual Machines, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells ultra-low latency video goggles for drone pilots. It operates a drone-focused e-commerce marketplace. The company serves drone pilots, hobbyists, and recreational services. The company was formerly known as AerocarveUS Corporation and changed its name to Unusual Machines, Inc in July 2022. Unusual Machines, Inc was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

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