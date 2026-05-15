Conning Inc. Grows Position in Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

Conning Inc. grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG - Free Report) by 13.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 248,224 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 29,991 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble accounts for about 1.2% of Conning Inc.'s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Conning Inc.'s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $35,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1,000.0% in the 4th quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 165 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Maseco LLP acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Saranac Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Caitlin John LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Anfield Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 121.5% in the fourth quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 237 shares of the company's stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Procter & Gamble

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 1,809 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.46, for a total transaction of $288,463.14. Following the transaction, the insider owned 30,215 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,818,083.90. The trade was a 5.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 5,549 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.29, for a total value of $917,194.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,029 shares of the company's stock, valued at $170,083.41. The trade was a 84.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Procter & Gamble Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of PG stock opened at $142.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $332.22 billion, a PE ratio of 20.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $146.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $148.26. Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $137.62 and a 1-year high of $170.99.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $21.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.52 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.00% and a net margin of 19.16%.Procter & Gamble's revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.090 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.0885 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 24th. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble's previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.1%. Procter & Gamble's dividend payout ratio is 63.60%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $166.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $155.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, March 27th. BNP Paribas Exane lowered their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $165.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $146.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $161.06.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble NYSE: PG is a multinational consumer goods company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Founded in 1837 by William Procter and James Gamble, P&G has grown into one of the world's largest producers of branded consumer packaged goods. The company focuses on developing, manufacturing and marketing a broad portfolio of household and personal care products sold to consumers and retailers worldwide.

P&G's product offering spans several core business categories, including Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

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