Conning Inc. Increases Stake in Genuine Parts Company $GPC

Conning Inc. increased its stake in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC - Free Report) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 246,390 shares of the specialty retailer's stock after purchasing an additional 13,357 shares during the period. Conning Inc. owned 0.18% of Genuine Parts worth $30,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baupost Group LLC MA acquired a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the third quarter worth $193,347,000. Interval Partners LP raised its stake in Genuine Parts by 422.5% in the 3rd quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 932,596 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $129,258,000 after acquiring an additional 754,117 shares during the last quarter. Junto Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Genuine Parts in the 3rd quarter worth $65,551,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Genuine Parts during the 3rd quarter worth about $61,321,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Genuine Parts by 252.7% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 292,880 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $35,304,000 after purchasing an additional 209,833 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.83% of the company's stock.

Get Genuine Parts alerts: Sign Up

Genuine Parts Stock Down 1.7%

Genuine Parts stock opened at $97.14 on Friday. The business's 50-day moving average price is $106.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $13.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 225.91 and a beta of 0.70. Genuine Parts Company has a 52 week low of $96.08 and a 52 week high of $151.57.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.17 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 22.28% and a net margin of 0.24%.Genuine Parts's revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.75 earnings per share. Genuine Parts has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.500-8.000 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts Company will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Genuine Parts Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 5th. This represents a $4.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.4%. Genuine Parts's dividend payout ratio is 988.37%.

Insider Transactions at Genuine Parts

In related news, insider James F. Howe sold 415 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.33, for a total transaction of $43,296.95. Following the sale, the insider owned 25,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,669,700.37. This trade represents a 1.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on GPC shares. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Genuine Parts from $127.00 to $124.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Zacks Research lowered Genuine Parts from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Evercore set a $160.00 price target on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Friday, February 20th. Raymond James Financial raised shares of Genuine Parts from a "market perform" rating to a "strong-buy" rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Friday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Genuine Parts currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $143.71.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Profile

Genuine Parts Company NYSE: GPC is a global distributor of automotive replacement parts, industrial parts and business products with a history dating back to 1928. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, the company operates a broad distribution network and retail presence serving repair shops, independent retailers, industrial customers and commercial accounts. Its business model centers on stocking and delivering a wide range of parts and supplies to support aftermarket and maintenance needs across multiple end markets.

Genuine Parts conducts its operations through several well-known operating groups and subsidiaries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Genuine Parts, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Genuine Parts wasn't on the list.

While Genuine Parts currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here