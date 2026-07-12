Conning Inc. Sells 184,456 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN

Conning Inc. decreased its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN - Free Report) by 97.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,158 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 184,456 shares during the period. Conning Inc.'s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. High Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Advocate Investing Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Ares Financial Consulting LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Cornerstone Financial Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.99% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In other news, VP Amichai Ron sold 18,365 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.43, for a total value of $5,003,176.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 81,085 shares of the company's stock, valued at $22,089,986.55. The trade was a 18.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Mohammad Yunus sold 51,098 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.44, for a total transaction of $13,818,943.12. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 52,856 shares in the company, valued at $14,294,376.64. This trade represents a 49.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders sold 303,475 shares of company stock valued at $85,666,638. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TXN has been the subject of several research reports. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $240.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $280.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a "positive" rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $276.84.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TXN

Texas Instruments News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Texas Instruments this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analysts say Texas Instruments’ embedded processing segment has returned to healthy growth, with improving industrial demand and higher chip content in connected devices, vehicles, and factory automation supporting long-term earnings potential.

Analysts say Texas Instruments’ embedded processing segment has returned to healthy growth, with improving industrial demand and higher chip content in connected devices, vehicles, and factory automation supporting long-term earnings potential. Positive Sentiment: Texas Instruments has also been moving through Russell index changes, including additions to the Russell 1000 Dynamic Index and Russell Top 50 Index, which can increase visibility among investors and index-tracking funds.

Texas Instruments has also been moving through Russell index changes, including additions to the Russell 1000 Dynamic Index and Russell Top 50 Index, which can increase visibility among investors and index-tracking funds. Positive Sentiment: Recent market commentary noted TXN has been outperforming over the past several months, reflecting continued confidence in the company’s fundamentals and semiconductor demand trends.

Recent market commentary noted TXN has been outperforming over the past several months, reflecting continued confidence in the company’s fundamentals and semiconductor demand trends. Neutral Sentiment: A report on short interest showed no meaningful change in the data available, so it does not appear to be a major driver for the stock today.

A report on short interest showed no meaningful change in the data available, so it does not appear to be a major driver for the stock today. Neutral Sentiment: Broader semiconductor coverage has been constructive for chip stocks overall, but some of the articles referenced competitors such as Broadcom and Allegro MicroSystems rather than Texas Instruments directly.

Broader semiconductor coverage has been constructive for chip stocks overall, but some of the articles referenced competitors such as Broadcom and Allegro MicroSystems rather than Texas Instruments directly. Negative Sentiment: No major company-specific negative catalyst was reported in the latest articles, though one market note said TXN underperformed peers despite gains, suggesting investors may still be selective within the chip sector.

Texas Instruments Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN traded up $2.93 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $311.46. The company's stock had a trading volume of 4,141,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,345,491. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 4.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $301.47 and a 200-day moving average of $239.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $283.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.33, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.32. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $152.73 and a 12-month high of $334.03.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.85 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 29.11% and a return on equity of 32.49%. Texas Instruments's revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. Texas Instruments has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.770-2.050 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 5th were issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 5th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. Texas Instruments's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.26%.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Inc NASDAQ: TXN is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, that designs and manufactures analog and embedded processing chips. The company's products are used across a wide range of end markets, including industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications and enterprise equipment. TI's business emphasizes components that condition, convert, manage and move electrical signals—capabilities that are foundational to modern electronic systems.

TI's product portfolio includes a broad array of analog integrated circuits—such as power management, amplifiers, data converters and interface devices—as well as embedded processors and microcontrollers used to control systems and run real-time applications.

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