Connors Investor Services Inc. Acquires New Shares in The Boeing Company $BA

Connors Investor Services Inc. acquired a new stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 48,210 shares of the aircraft producer's stock, valued at approximately $10,463,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BA. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Boeing by 16.5% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,529 shares of the aircraft producer's stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. boosted its stake in Boeing by 1,225.7% in the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 34,655 shares of the aircraft producer's stock valued at $7,261,000 after buying an additional 32,041 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in Boeing by 243.8% in the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 33,485 shares of the aircraft producer's stock valued at $7,016,000 after buying an additional 23,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Boeing by 4.2% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,334,451 shares of the aircraft producer's stock valued at $279,608,000 after buying an additional 53,736 shares in the last quarter. 64.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Boeing alerts: Sign Up

Key Headlines Impacting Boeing

Here are the key news stories impacting Boeing this week:

Boeing Price Performance

Shares of BA opened at $219.18 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $217.34 and a 200-day moving average of $218.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.42, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $172.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.40 and a beta of 1.21. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $176.77 and a 1 year high of $254.35.

Boeing (NYSE:BA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The aircraft producer reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.48. The company had revenue of $22.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.15 billion. Boeing's revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.49) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Argus raised Boeing to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on Boeing from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Boeing from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Boeing from $256.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $259.80.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on BA

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Bradley D. Tilden acquired 1,370 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $218.50 per share, with a total value of $299,345.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 1,370 shares in the company, valued at $299,345. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Uma M. Amuluru sold 1,503 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.78, for a total value of $351,371.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 19,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,445,326.70. This represents a 7.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Boeing Profile

Boeing Company NYSE: BA is an American multinational corporation that designs, manufactures and services commercial airplanes, defense systems, and space and security technologies. Founded in 1916 by William E. Boeing in Seattle, the company today operates as an integrated aerospace and defense contractor with a global customer base. Boeing relocated its corporate headquarters to Arlington, Virginia in 2022 and maintains extensive engineering, manufacturing and service operations across the United States and around the world.

Boeing's principal lines of business include Commercial Airplanes, which produces and supports a range of jetliners used by airlines globally; Defense, Space & Security, which develops military aircraft, rotorcraft, surveillance and reconnaissance systems, satellites, and launch and missile systems; and Boeing Global Services, which provides aftermarket maintenance, training, spare parts, digital analytics and logistics support.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Boeing, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Boeing wasn't on the list.

While Boeing currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here