Connors Investor Services Inc. Has $2.62 Million Stock Position in Oracle Corporation $ORCL

Connors Investor Services Inc. reduced its holdings in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL - Free Report) by 77.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,462 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock after selling 45,336 shares during the quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc.'s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC increased its position in Oracle by 76.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 115 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. acquired a new position in Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. HFM Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Oracle by 290.9% in the 4th quarter. HFM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 129 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Collier Financial acquired a new position in Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ORCL. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. UBS Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $400.00 to $320.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reiterated a "hold" rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $375.00 to $300.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oracle presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $261.46.

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Insider Transactions at Oracle

In related news, EVP Stuart Levey sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.19, for a total transaction of $2,642,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 3,429 shares of the company's stock, valued at $604,155.51. This represents a 81.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 40.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Key Oracle News

Here are the key news stories impacting Oracle this week:

Positive Sentiment: Wall Street analysts raised price targets on Oracle after noting strong cloud growth and accelerating AI demand, reinforcing the view that Oracle can keep expanding its AI infrastructure business. Oracle Analysts See Up to 45% Upside as AI Cloud Growth Accelerates

Wall Street analysts raised price targets on Oracle after noting strong cloud growth and accelerating AI demand, reinforcing the view that Oracle can keep expanding its AI infrastructure business. Positive Sentiment: Multiple reports highlighted Oracle’s $553 billion AI cloud backlog, 44% cloud growth, and 22% revenue growth, suggesting that enterprise AI demand is translating into real financial momentum. Oracle (ORCL) Stock Jumps as $553B AI Cloud Backlog Powers 22% Revenue Growth

Multiple reports highlighted Oracle’s $553 billion AI cloud backlog, 44% cloud growth, and 22% revenue growth, suggesting that enterprise AI demand is translating into real financial momentum. Positive Sentiment: Oracle’s NetSuite division is still growing, with revenue up 14%, and AI features plus the shift to cloud ERP could add another growth driver in 2026. Will Oracle's NetSuite Division Accelerate Revenue Growth in 2026?

Oracle Stock Up 1.2%

Shares of NYSE ORCL opened at $192.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $552.58 billion, a PE ratio of 34.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.55. Oracle Corporation has a 12-month low of $134.57 and a 12-month high of $345.72. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $166.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $179.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $17.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.91 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 25.30% and a return on equity of 62.70%. Oracle's revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. Oracle has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.960-2.000 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Oracle Corporation will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. Oracle's dividend payout ratio is currently 35.91%.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle's product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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