ConocoPhillips $COP Holdings Decreased by Boston Partners

Boston Partners reduced its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP - Free Report) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,604,268 shares of the energy producer's stock after selling 198,294 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned about 0.53% of ConocoPhillips worth $619,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of COP. AXA S.A. lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 91.1% during the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 84,937 shares of the energy producer's stock worth $7,622,000 after purchasing an additional 40,499 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 6.1% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 784,368 shares of the energy producer's stock worth $70,397,000 after acquiring an additional 44,852 shares during the period. BNP Paribas bought a new position in ConocoPhillips during the second quarter worth $33,000. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in ConocoPhillips during the second quarter worth $151,000. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 53.5% during the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 4,806 shares of the energy producer's stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter. 82.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 6,994 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.06, for a total transaction of $888,657.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 5,395 shares in the company, valued at $685,488.70. The trade was a 56.45% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kelly Brunetti Rose sold 7,700 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.03, for a total transaction of $1,001,231.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 25,284 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,287,678.52. This trade represents a 23.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 634,715 shares of company stock valued at $81,410,816. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company's stock.

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

Shares of NYSE COP opened at $116.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $142.04 billion, a PE ratio of 19.79, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.11. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $85.57 and a 1-year high of $135.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $120.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The energy producer reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $15.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.62 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 12.10%.ConocoPhillips's quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.09 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th were given a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 11th. ConocoPhillips's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.05%.

Key Stories Impacting ConocoPhillips

Here are the key news stories impacting ConocoPhillips this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

COP has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Freedom Capital lowered ConocoPhillips from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $118.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $98.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $134.48.

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ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips NYSE: COP is a Houston-based international energy company focused on exploration and production of oil and natural gas. Formed in 2002 through the merger of Conoco Inc and Phillips Petroleum Company, the firm operates as an independent upstream company that explores for, develops and produces crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids across a portfolio of global assets.

The company's activities span conventional and unconventional resources and include onshore and offshore operations in multiple regions around the world.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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