ConocoPhillips $COP Shares Acquired by Entropy Technologies LP

Entropy Technologies LP raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP - Free Report) by 818.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 157,963 shares of the energy producer's stock after purchasing an additional 140,772 shares during the period. ConocoPhillips makes up approximately 0.8% of Entropy Technologies LP's portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Entropy Technologies LP's holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $14,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,251,183 shares of the energy producer's stock valued at $11,256,713,000 after purchasing an additional 408,304 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 48,360,060 shares of the energy producer's stock valued at $4,527,230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714,663 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 41,450,162 shares of the energy producer's stock valued at $3,880,151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350,645 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 15,038,675 shares of the energy producer's stock valued at $1,407,770,000 after purchasing an additional 648,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,847,367 shares of the energy producer's stock valued at $1,389,862,000 after purchasing an additional 193,401 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.36% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at ConocoPhillips

In related news, SVP Kelly Brunetti Rose sold 7,700 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.03, for a total value of $1,001,231.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 25,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,287,678.52. This represents a 23.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 506,800 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.26, for a total value of $64,495,368.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 6,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $869,822.10. The trade was a 98.67% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 634,715 shares of company stock worth $81,410,816. Insiders own 0.09% of the company's stock.

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

Shares of NYSE COP opened at $116.59 on Friday. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $85.57 and a twelve month high of $135.87. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $120.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.46. The company has a market capitalization of $142.04 billion, a PE ratio of 19.79, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The energy producer reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.17. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 12.10%.The business had revenue of $15.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.09 earnings per share. ConocoPhillips's revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 10.03 EPS for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th were paid a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 11th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. ConocoPhillips's dividend payout ratio is presently 57.05%.

Key ConocoPhillips News

Here are the key news stories impacting ConocoPhillips this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

COP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $118.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. UBS Group boosted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $149.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Scotiabank boosted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $149.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $134.48.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on COP

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips NYSE: COP is a Houston-based international energy company focused on exploration and production of oil and natural gas. Formed in 2002 through the merger of Conoco Inc and Phillips Petroleum Company, the firm operates as an independent upstream company that explores for, develops and produces crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids across a portfolio of global assets.

The company's activities span conventional and unconventional resources and include onshore and offshore operations in multiple regions around the world.

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