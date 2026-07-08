Conscious Wealth Investments LLC Has $5.89 Million Stock Position in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Conscious Wealth Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) by 19.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,766 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock after purchasing an additional 5,437 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up approximately 3.5% of Conscious Wealth Investments LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Conscious Wealth Investments LLC's holdings in NVIDIA were worth $5,889,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Members Wealth LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Members Wealth LLC now owns 12,605 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $2,198,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Balanced Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth about $217,000. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 8.2% during the first quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 66,097 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $11,527,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 7.0% during the first quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 25,443 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $4,437,000 after acquiring an additional 1,669 shares during the period. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 19.9% during the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 58,023 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $10,119,000 after acquiring an additional 9,626 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $133,750.00. Following the sale, the director owned 14,163 shares in the company, valued at $3,030,882. This represents a 4.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 885,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.17, for a total transaction of $186,000,450.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 5,207,271 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,094,412,146.07. This trade represents a 14.53% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,901,125 shares of company stock worth $410,583,015. 3.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Price Performance

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $196.93 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.77 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.16, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $209.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $193.94. NVIDIA Corporation has a 1 year low of $158.39 and a 1 year high of $236.54.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $81.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.42 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 96.94% and a net margin of 62.97%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 85.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Corporation will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, May 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $80.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the computer hardware maker to buy up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company's leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

NVIDIA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This is a boost from NVIDIA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. NVIDIA's dividend payout ratio is currently 15.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley set a $288.00 target price on NVIDIA and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. DA Davidson reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Monday, June 1st. Mizuho set a $300.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $303.84.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on NVDA

Key Stories Impacting NVIDIA

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

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