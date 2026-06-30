Conscious Wealth Investments LLC Purchases Shares of 26,708 Palo Alto Networks, Inc. $PANW

Conscious Wealth Investments LLC acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 26,708 shares of the network technology company's stock, valued at approximately $4,382,000. Palo Alto Networks comprises 2.6% of Conscious Wealth Investments LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PANW. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,929,063 shares of the network technology company's stock worth $12,512,533,000 after purchasing an additional 2,659,100 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,331,705 shares of the network technology company's stock valued at $5,587,100,000 after buying an additional 594,789 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,375,486 shares of the network technology company's stock valued at $3,568,964,000 after buying an additional 2,065,776 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,989,257 shares of the network technology company's stock valued at $2,934,935,000 after buying an additional 540,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,415,364,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.82% of the company's stock.

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Palo Alto Networks Trading Up 9.1%

NASDAQ PANW opened at $332.00 on Tuesday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $139.57 and a fifty-two week high of $332.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $244.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $197.08. The stock has a market cap of $270.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 272.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 0.94.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 2nd. The network technology company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 7.95%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. Palo Alto Networks has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.770-3.790 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.960-0.980 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Key Headlines Impacting Palo Alto Networks

Here are the key news stories impacting Palo Alto Networks this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

PANW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim lowered Palo Alto Networks from a "neutral" rating to a "reduce" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Palo Alto Networks from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $268.00 to $333.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $200.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $220.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-eight have assigned a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $311.98.

View Our Latest Report on Palo Alto Networks

Insider Activity

In related news, Director James J. Goetz sold 20,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.90, for a total transaction of $5,598,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,598,000. The trade was a 50.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Aparna Bawa sold 345 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.17, for a total transaction of $100,108.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 7,359 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,135,361.03. The trade was a 4.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders have sold 106,389 shares of company stock worth $27,570,630. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

Palo Alto Networks NASDAQ: PANW is a cybersecurity company founded in 2005 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California. The firm develops a broad suite of security products and services designed to prevent successful cyberattacks and protect enterprise networks, clouds, and endpoints. Built around a platform strategy, its offerings target threat prevention, detection, response and governance across hybrid and multi-cloud environments.

The company's product portfolio includes next‑generation firewalls as a core on‑premises capability, alongside cloud‑delivered security services and software for securing public and private clouds.

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