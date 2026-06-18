Consolidated Edison Inc $ED is ATLAS Infrastructure Partners UK Ltd.'s 3rd Largest Position

ATLAS Infrastructure Partners UK Ltd. grew its holdings in Consolidated Edison Inc (NYSE:ED - Free Report) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,841,409 shares of the utilities provider's stock after purchasing an additional 214,649 shares during the period. Consolidated Edison makes up 14.2% of ATLAS Infrastructure Partners UK Ltd.'s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. ATLAS Infrastructure Partners UK Ltd. owned about 0.79% of Consolidated Edison worth $282,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,636,041 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $4,532,572,000 after purchasing an additional 461,108 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,905,440 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $2,473,608,000 after acquiring an additional 854,868 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,165,594 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $612,367,000 after acquiring an additional 205,041 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,200,840 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $516,549,000 after acquiring an additional 514,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter worth $489,806,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.29% of the company's stock.

Consolidated Edison Price Performance

NYSE ED opened at $107.07 on Thursday. Consolidated Edison Inc has a fifty-two week low of $94.96 and a fifty-two week high of $116.23. The stock's 50-day moving average is $108.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $39.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.27.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.10). Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 8.33%. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.26 earnings per share. Consolidated Edison has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.000-6.200 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison Inc will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Consolidated Edison Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.8875 per share. This represents a $3.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 13th. Consolidated Edison's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.76%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ED has been the subject of several recent research reports. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Barclays cut their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "sell" rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and six have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $107.79.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, commonly known as Con Edison, is an investor-owned energy company that primarily delivers electricity, natural gas and steam to customers in the New York metropolitan area. Its regulated utility operations include the distribution and transmission of electric power, the distribution of natural gas, and the operation of one of the largest district steam systems in the United States, serving commercial, institutional and residential customers in New York City and nearby counties.

The company operates through regulated utility subsidiaries that serve urban and suburban service territories, together with non-utility businesses that develop, own and manage energy infrastructure and clean energy projects.

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