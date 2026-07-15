Constellation Brands Inc $STZ Shares Bought by Candriam S.C.A.

Candriam S.C.A. lifted its position in Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ - Free Report) by 529.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,656 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 8,121 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A.'s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $1,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Constellation Brands by 4.2% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,797 shares of the company's stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Constellation Brands in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC now owns 23,103 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,655 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,748 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,812,000 after acquiring an additional 4,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 45,388 shares of the company's stock valued at $6,817,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.34% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore set a $175.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, April 10th. Needham & Company LLC restated a "buy" rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Monday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Constellation Brands from $183.00 to $158.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Constellation Brands from $169.00 to $165.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $167.89.

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Constellation Brands Stock Performance

Constellation Brands stock opened at $131.65 on Wednesday. Constellation Brands Inc has a fifty-two week low of $126.45 and a fifty-two week high of $178.13. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $141.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $149.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $22.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.39.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 30th. The company reported $3.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.27). Constellation Brands had a net margin of 18.87% and a return on equity of 25.58%. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.22 EPS. The firm's revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Constellation Brands has set its FY 2027 guidance at 11.200-11.900 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Constellation Brands Inc will post 11.82 EPS for the current year.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 30th will be issued a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. Constellation Brands's dividend payout ratio is presently 39.31%.

Insider Activity at Constellation Brands

In other news, EVP James O. Bourdeau sold 4,407 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.24, for a total value of $631,258.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 9,109 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,304,773.16. This trade represents a 32.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 12.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc is a leading producer and marketer of beer, wine and spirits, with operations spanning production, importation, marketing and distribution. The company's beverage portfolio includes a range of premium and mainstream wines and spirits alongside major imported beer brands; in the U.S. market Constellation is widely known for its role in bringing Mexican imports such as Corona and Modelo to American consumers. Constellation supplies retail, on‑premise and foodservice channels and supports its brands with national sales and marketing platforms and supply‑chain capabilities.

The company traces its roots to the Canandaigua Wine Company, founded by Marvin Sands in 1945, and evolved through organic growth and acquisition into a diversified beverage company.

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