Constellation Brands Inc $STZ Shares Bought by Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ - Free Report) by 29.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 131,470 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 29,784 shares during the period. Constellation Brands accounts for about 1.2% of Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. owned about 0.08% of Constellation Brands worth $18,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of STZ. Stance Capital LLC acquired a new position in Constellation Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Elyxium Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Constellation Brands by 58.9% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 267 shares of the company's stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 77.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP James O. Bourdeau sold 4,407 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.24, for a total transaction of $631,258.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 9,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,304,773.16. The trade was a 32.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 12.45% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Constellation Brands from $154.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Evercore set a $175.00 target price on Constellation Brands and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Monday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Constellation Brands from $155.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Constellation Brands from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, April 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $175.26.

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Constellation Brands Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE STZ opened at $148.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $149.82. The company has a market cap of $25.56 billion, a PE ratio of 15.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.39. Constellation Brands Inc has a 12-month low of $126.45 and a 12-month high of $178.13.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 8th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 26.18% and a net margin of 17.29%.The business's revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.63 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Constellation Brands Inc will post 11.87 EPS for the current year.

Constellation Brands Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 29th were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This is a boost from Constellation Brands's previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 29th. Constellation Brands's payout ratio is presently 42.96%.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc is a leading producer and marketer of beer, wine and spirits, with operations spanning production, importation, marketing and distribution. The company's beverage portfolio includes a range of premium and mainstream wines and spirits alongside major imported beer brands; in the U.S. market Constellation is widely known for its role in bringing Mexican imports such as Corona and Modelo to American consumers. Constellation supplies retail, on‑premise and foodservice channels and supports its brands with national sales and marketing platforms and supply‑chain capabilities.

The company traces its roots to the Canandaigua Wine Company, founded by Marvin Sands in 1945, and evolved through organic growth and acquisition into a diversified beverage company.

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