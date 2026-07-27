Constellium SE $CSTM Shares Sold by SummitTX Capital L.P.

SummitTX Capital L.P. decreased its position in Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM - Free Report) by 52.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 330,242 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 358,331 shares during the quarter. SummitTX Capital L.P. owned 0.24% of Constellium worth $8,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CSTM. Ethic Inc. lifted its position in shares of Constellium by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 29,283 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Constellium by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 132,642 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $2,511,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments increased its holdings in Constellium by 1.7% in the first quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 33,799 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $831,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Constellium by 6.7% in the first quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,025 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Constellium by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,089 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Ludovic Piquier sold 1,000 shares of Constellium stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.57, for a total value of $33,570.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 241,713 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,114,305.41. The trade was a 0.41% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Bradley Lee Soultz purchased 2,500 shares of Constellium stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.84 per share, with a total value of $84,600.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 2,500 shares in the company, valued at $84,600. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders sold 195,153 shares of company stock valued at $6,369,312. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Constellium Stock Down 0.1%

CSTM opened at $29.02 on Monday. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $32.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.39. Constellium SE has a one year low of $13.04 and a one year high of $36.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 1.55.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.43 billion. Constellium had a return on equity of 46.22% and a net margin of 4.87%.The business's revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Constellium SE will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CSTM. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Constellium from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. BMO Capital Markets set a $32.00 target price on Constellium and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "buy" rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Constellium in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and issued a $34.00 price target (up from $30.00) on shares of Constellium in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Constellium from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $35.60.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CSTM

About Constellium

Constellium SE is a global leader in the design and manufacture of high-performance aluminum products and solutions. The company serves key markets including aerospace, automotive, and packaging, offering advanced rolled and extruded aluminum sheet, plate and structural components. Its product portfolio encompasses precision-engineered parts for commercial and military aircraft, automotive body structures and closures, beverage and specialty packaging, as well as industrial and structural applications.

Established in 2011 through the consolidation of Rio Tinto Alcan's rolled-products and engineered-products businesses, Constellium has built a reputation for innovation in lightweighting and sustainability.

Further Reading

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