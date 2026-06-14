Context Capital Management LLC Invests $4.67 Million in Zoetis Inc. $ZTS

Context Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 37,100 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,668,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Zoetis by 180.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,629 shares of the company's stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 2,978 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 11,293 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,859,000 after buying an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 8,347 shares of the company's stock worth $1,374,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 73.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,348 shares of the company's stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Trust co increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 4,780 shares of the company's stock worth $745,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. 92.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Zoetis Stock Down 2.3%

NYSE:ZTS opened at $79.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 3.15. The firm has a market cap of $33.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.75. Zoetis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.38 and a fifty-two week high of $167.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.22.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 66.85% and a net margin of 27.80%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. Zoetis has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.850-7.000 EPS. Analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 20th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 20th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. Zoetis's payout ratio is currently 35.16%.

Insider Activity

In other Zoetis news, Director Michael B. Mccallister acquired 3,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $77.76 per share, with a total value of $233,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 24,524 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,906,986.24. This represents a 13.94% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank A. Damelio acquired 6,650 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $75.39 per share, with a total value of $501,343.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 21,458 shares in the company, valued at $1,617,718.62. This represents a 44.91% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have acquired a total of 11,650 shares of company stock valued at $886,384 over the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on ZTS. Morgan Stanley reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Friday, May 15th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Weiss Ratings cut Zoetis from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Citigroup cut their price target on Zoetis from $145.00 to $112.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Zoetis from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $133.92.

Read Our Latest Report on Zoetis

Zoetis News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Zoetis this week:

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc NYSE: ZTS is a global animal health company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products and services for companion animals and livestock. The company's offerings include pharmaceuticals, vaccines and biologics, parasiticides and anti-infectives, as well as diagnostic instruments, consumables and laboratory testing services. Zoetis serves the veterinary community, livestock producers and other animal-health customers with products designed to prevent, detect and treat disease and to support animal productivity and welfare.

Zoetis traces its roots to the animal health business of Pfizer and became an independent, publicly traded company following a 2013 separation and initial public offering.

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