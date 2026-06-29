Continuum Advisory LLC Buys New Holdings in United Rentals, Inc. $URI

Continuum Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,277 shares of the construction company's stock, valued at approximately $1,659,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of URI. Aventura Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in United Rentals during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Core Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in United Rentals in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in United Rentals in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Board of the Pension Protection Fund bought a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in United Rentals during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 96.26% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at United Rentals

In other United Rentals news, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 2,466 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $963.00, for a total value of $2,374,758.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 14,774 shares in the company, valued at $14,227,362. This trade represents a 14.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 22,768 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $984.98, for a total value of $22,426,024.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 99,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,478,300.40. The trade was a 18.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 26,088 shares of company stock worth $25,628,877 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on URI. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of United Rentals from $1,025.00 to $1,145.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on United Rentals from $970.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on shares of United Rentals from $1,041.00 to $1,119.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $1,101.00 price objective on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of United Rentals from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Wednesday. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $1,070.50.

Read Our Latest Report on United Rentals

United Rentals Stock Performance

Shares of URI stock opened at $1,123.06 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $986.77 and a 200 day moving average of $882.32. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $701.59 and a 52 week high of $1,143.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.65, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $9.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $11.47 by ($1.76). United Rentals had a net margin of 15.32% and a return on equity of 30.56%. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $8.86 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 47.26 earnings per share for the current year.

United Rentals Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $1.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $7.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. United Rentals's payout ratio is presently 20.10%.

United Rentals Profile

United Rentals, Inc NYSE: URI is a leading equipment rental company headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut. The firm provides rental solutions and related services to construction, industrial, commercial, and municipal customers. Its business model centers on providing access to a broad fleet of equipment on a short-term or long-term basis, enabling customers to avoid the capital expenditure of ownership and to scale equipment use to match project needs.

The company's product and service offerings span general construction equipment and a range of specialty categories, including aerial work platforms, earthmoving and excavation machines, material handling equipment, pumps, power and HVAC systems, trench and shoring solutions, and tools.

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