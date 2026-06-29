Continuum Advisory LLC Increases Stake in Micron Technology, Inc. $MU

Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU - Free Report) by 35.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,083 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after purchasing an additional 8,409 shares during the period. Micron Technology comprises about 1.0% of Continuum Advisory LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Continuum Advisory LLC's holdings in Micron Technology were worth $10,839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tred Avon Family Wealth LLC boosted its position in Micron Technology by 13.4% during the first quarter. Tred Avon Family Wealth LLC now owns 887 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Portus Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 7.0% in the first quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,757 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $11,405,000 after buying an additional 2,206 shares during the period. Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 293.4% in the first quarter. Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd. now owns 15,285 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $5,164,000 after buying an additional 11,400 shares during the period. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 36.8% in the first quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the period. 80.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Micron Technology

In other Micron Technology news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 37,439 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $960.38, for a total value of $35,955,666.82. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 387,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $371,728,524.32. This represents a 8.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 2,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $787.03, for a total transaction of $1,574,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 17,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,488,907.17. This trade represents a 10.45% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders sold 146,000 shares of company stock worth $85,486,715. Insiders own 0.24% of the company's stock.

Micron Technology Stock Performance

Micron Technology stock opened at $1,132.33 on Monday. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $817.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $526.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 3.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.64 and a beta of 2.15. Micron Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.38 and a fifty-two week high of $1,255.00.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 24th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $25.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $21.39 by $3.72. The business had revenue of $41.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.91 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 71.13% and a net margin of 55.91%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 345.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.91 earnings per share. Micron Technology has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 30.000-32.000 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 61.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 21st. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 6th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. Micron Technology's payout ratio is presently 1.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MU shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $1,500.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday. Wolfe Research set a $1,500.00 price objective on Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Micron Technology from $1,500.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Micron Technology from $1,050.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Micron Technology from $950.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,263.76.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Micron Technology

Key Headlines Impacting Micron Technology

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Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

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