Continuum Advisory LLC Purchases New Holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation $BAH

Continuum Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 34,032 shares of the business services provider's stock, valued at approximately $2,871,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 56.6% during the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,983,838 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $198,285,000 after acquiring an additional 716,780 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 413.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 389,301 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $38,911,000 after acquiring an additional 313,472 shares during the period. Midwest Trust Co grew its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Midwest Trust Co now owns 119,587 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $11,953,000 after acquiring an additional 14,134 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton during the 3rd quarter worth $1,144,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 198.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 45,600 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $4,558,000 after acquiring an additional 30,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.82% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BAH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set an "equal weight" rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $85.00 target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Monday, May 11th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $109.00 to $87.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $110.00 price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Booz Allen Hamilton presently has an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $88.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on BAH

Booz Allen Hamilton Trading Up 1.8%

Shares of NYSE BAH opened at $79.93 on Friday. The company's fifty day moving average is $78.90 and its 200-day moving average is $82.89. The stock has a market cap of $9.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.32. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation has a twelve month low of $68.83 and a twelve month high of $120.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.55.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.87 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 76.07%. The business's quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. Booz Allen Hamilton has set its FY 2027 guidance at 6.000-6.350 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation will post 6.26 EPS for the current year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 10th. Booz Allen Hamilton's payout ratio is currently 34.25%.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation is a publicly traded management and technology consulting firm headquartered in McLean, Virginia. The company provides a wide range of professional services and solutions in strategy, analytics, digital transformation, engineering and cyber security. Its expertise spans from supporting federal civilian agencies to defense, intelligence and homeland security organizations, as well as select commercial industries.

Key offerings include data analytics and artificial intelligence applications, software development and modernization, systems integration, and cyber risk management.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH - Free Report).

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