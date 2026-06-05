Continuum Advisory LLC Takes $5.09 Million Position in Cigna Group $CI

Continuum Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Cigna Group (NYSE:CI - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 18,483 shares of the health services provider's stock, valued at approximately $5,087,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CI. Beacon Financial Strategies CORP bought a new stake in shares of Cigna Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cigna Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Collier Financial bought a new stake in shares of Cigna Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Cigna Group by 147.3% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 136 shares of the health services provider's stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Cigna Group by 1,050.0% in the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 138 shares of the health services provider's stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. 86.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

CI has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Cigna Group from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Wall Street Zen raised Cigna Group from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Cigna Group from $355.00 to $361.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on Cigna Group from $333.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays lowered Cigna Group from an "overweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $310.00 to $304.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cigna Group has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $338.30.

View Our Latest Report on CI

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cigna Group news, CEO David Cordani sold 201,878 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.82, for a total transaction of $59,113,915.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 34,337 shares in the company, valued at $10,054,560.34. This trade represents a 85.46% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cigna Group Price Performance

Shares of CI stock opened at $280.86 on Friday. Cigna Group has a 52-week low of $239.51 and a 52-week high of $338.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $279.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $277.15.

Cigna Group (NYSE:CI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The health services provider reported $7.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $7.60 by $0.19. Cigna Group had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 2.26%.The firm had revenue of $68.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.74 EPS. Cigna Group's quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Cigna Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 30.350- EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cigna Group will post 30.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Cigna Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.56 per share. This represents a $6.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. Cigna Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.45%.

Cigna Group Company Profile

Cigna Group NYSE: CI is a global health services company that offers a broad portfolio of healthcare products and insurance solutions for individuals, employers, and governments. Its core businesses include medical and behavioral health plans, dental and vision coverage, pharmacy benefit management, and supplemental health products. Cigna serves a mix of commercial, Medicare, and Medicaid customers and provides workplace benefits such as group health plans and disability and life benefits for employers.

In addition to traditional insurance products, Cigna operates health services and care-delivery platforms designed to manage costs and improve outcomes.

See Also

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